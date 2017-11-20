Fraudsters target 94-year-old woman in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Police are warning the public about yet another phone scam targeting the elderly.

On November 17, a 94-year-old Vancouver woman received a phone call at her home, where a woman identified herself as a bank security officer. She wanted help to “set a trap” for a bank clerk at a Vancouver bank who was said to be stealing money. In order to catch the clerk, the woman asked the elderly woman to withdraw money from her personal account and deliver it to a man who would be waiting nearby.

As requested, the woman withdrew the money but, fortunately, changed her mind before delivering the money to the unidentified male suspect.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and investigators want to remind anyone who may be suspicious about personal money transfers or withdrawals to call the police, or speak to a trusted family member, before withdrawing or transferring any money.