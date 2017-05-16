BY popular demand, Frances Yip, one of the Asia’s leading singers best known for performing many theme songs for television series, is returning to S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation’s charity concert series for the 6th time.

2017 Frances Yip S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Charity Concert will take place in Coquitlam on Friday, August 18 and in Richmond on Saturday, August 19. All proceeds will be contributed to important social services and programs at S.U.C.C.E.S.S. that is lacking of sufficient government funding, particularly for those pertaining to youth, women, families and seniors. The event aims to raise $150,000.

Started her career in entertainment industry 47 years ago, Frances has performed in more than 30 countries on five continents. With a talent and personality as cosmopolitan as her birthplace of Hong Kong, Frances is truly recognized as an international star.

Her performing venues have been diverse. She is equally at home singing Chinese opera at a nightclub in Singapore, or popular English ballads at London’s prestigious Savoy Hotel. Her talented linguistic skills have led to a fan base across a wide range of cultures and countries. Best known for her popular tune The Bund, the theme song from a television series of the same name made in 1980, Frances has released more than 80 albums, with songs mainly in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin as well as in Thai, Malay, Spanish and Japanese.

Frances’ first performance for S.U.C.C.E.S.S. can be traced back to 2002. In 2004, she became the first Hong Kong artiste to perform with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at the Orpheum Theatre to raise funds for S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Her last performance in 2015 was a sold-out event.

In a pre-recorded interview, Frances expressed her eagerness to support S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation again and look forward to a reunion with her fans and friends in Vancouver. “It brings me joy every time I perform in this beautiful and culturally diverse city. It also gives me pleasure to lend a helping hand to S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation’s fundraising efforts,” said Frances.

“Frances has always been very supportive to S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Her concert in 2015 in Vancouver was marvellous and the talk of the town here. We are excited and thankful for her return to support S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation again,” said Walter Soo, Brandon Hui and Jeffery Chan, Co-Chairs of 2017 Frances Yip S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Charity Concert.

2017 Frances Yip S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Charity Concert

Date/ Time: Friday August 18 @ 8:00 pm

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Vancouver – Molson Canadian Theatre (2080 United Blvd, Coquitlam)

Date/Time: Saturday, August 19 @8:00 pm

Venue: River Rock Show Theatre (8811 River Rd, Richmond)

Tickets are $68, $98, Buy 5 get 1 free for $138 and $198. They are available at S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation and S.U.C.C.E.S.S. offices in Richmond, Coquitlam and Surrey. For more information, please call S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation at 604-408-7228.