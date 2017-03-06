Four arrested after shots fired at officers from residence in Vancouver

TWO men and two women were arrested early Monday morning after shots were fired at officers from a residence.

Police received information at around 1:30 a.m. that at least two men with firearms were seen entering a house near Sophia Street and East 51st Avenue. Officers arrived and were attempting to make contact with the people inside, when a man came out and allegedly fired a number of shots before going back inside. No one was injured.

Members of the Vancouver Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and negotiators were able to safely arrest two men and two women just before 4:30 a.m. Major Crime detectives took over the investigation and police said that there was no reason to believe the public were at risk.