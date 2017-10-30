New Forsyth Park unveiled in City Centre

FORSYTH Park unveiled new park amenities for the community on Saturday. At 3.03 hectares (7.5 acres), Surrey’s newest park includes the TD Nature Play Area, a big and small dog off-leash area, picnic areas and a series of walking pathways.

“Forsyth Park is the first of 10 new parks planned for Surrey City Centre,” said Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner. “The TD Nature Play Area at Forsyth Park is a wonderful legacy for Surrey’s newest park and it will be enjoyed by children for generations to come.”

TD Bank Group provided a $500,000 grant to the City of Surrey to build the TD Nature Play Area in Forsyth Park as one of the seven major ‘TD Common Ground Projects’ across Canada. TD created the Common Ground Project in celebration of Canada 150 and has funded a legacy of more than 150 green spaces across Canada for communities to enjoy together for years to come.

“TD is committed to contributing to livable and healthy cities and to improve the quality of life for communities like Surrey in a lasting way,” said Mauro Manzi, Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group – Pacific Region. “Green spaces, like the TD Nature Play Area in Forsyth Park, are where communities come together to meet, talk and play or where people find common ground and connect.”

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to TD for tits generous investment into our community,” said Councillor Bruce Hayne, Chair of the Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Committee. “Parks are essential to healthy, socially-connected communities, and with Surrey City Centre in the midst of a major transformation, investment in parks will continue to remain a top priority for our city.”

Additional grand opening activities included children’s entertainers, “Paw Play” with the Surrey Animal Resource Centre, and a graphic facilitator who led participants in a Forsyth Park flag designing activity. The official Forsyth Park flag will be produced and hung later this year.

For more information on Surrey’s parks visit www.surrey.ca/parks.