Former minister of state and community activist Brenda Locke to represent Liberals in Surrey-Green Timbers

FORMER minister of state for mental health and addiction services, Brenda Locke, has been named as the BC Liberals’ candidate in Surrey-Green Timbers for the upcoming provincial election.

Since MLA Sue Hammell is retiring, Locke is expected to pose a real challenge to the NDP in the traditional NDP riding from where Hammell was elected in 1991, 1996, 2005, 2009 and 2013. Locke defeated Hammell in 2001, but Hammell reclaimed the riding by beating Locke in 2005.

Community activist Rachna Singh is trying to get the NDP nomination for the riding.

“Surrey is my home, and making it even better is my passion,” said Locke. “Only Premier Christy Clark and the BC Liberal team have a plan to grow the economy and deliver jobs and opportunity for Surrey residents – and I’m running so that I can support that work.”

Locke currently works as executive director of the Registered Massage Therapists’ Association of British Columbia, representing over 3,000 RMTs practicing in BC. Locke also serves on the board of the Surrey Urban Mission, which serves 300 meals each day to the community’s most vulnerable.

She pointed to the BC Liberals’ plan to eliminate MSP premiums beginning with a 50% cut for middle-class families, the recent investment in 5,200 new student seats in the Surrey school district, and new funding of $140 million for mental health and addictions – challenges Locke sees first hand – as key examples of the party’s commitment to Surrey families and neighbourhoods.

“We can only invest in health care, education, and affordable housing when we have a strong economy and balanced budgets with a BC Liberal government,” Locke added. “The NDP has no plan to create jobs or make life better for real people – just reckless schemes that would raise taxes and put British Columbians out of work.”

BC Liberals have now nominated 78 candidates province-wide. The provincial election will take place on May 9.