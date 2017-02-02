Former ICBC employee charged for unauthorized access of customer information associated to victims of Justice Institute-related arsons and shootings

A Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC (CFSEU-BC) investigation related to the targeted attacks on people associated to the Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC) has resulted in charges against a former ICBC employee, Candy Elaine Rheaume, 44, of New Westminster.

Between April 2011 and January 2012, 15 innocent individuals were targeted in a series of offences which occurred in multiple jurisdictions. Their homes, vehicles, and property were the target of shootings and arsons.

The joint-forces investigation that spanned multiple jurisdictions resulted in the arrests of two men in 2015, one of whom police identified to be the orchestrator of the attacks, and the other who police alleged to be someone contracted to carry out one of the arsons.

The investigation, in addition to identifying the two men already charged, established that a then-ICBC employee had queried the 15 victims’ license plates and accessed their personal information. That information was ultimately used by the orchestrator to facilitate the brazen attacks.

That former ICBC employee, Rheaume, who was terminated in 2011, has now been charged with one count of fraudulent and without colour of right obtain, directly or indirectly a computer service to wit personal information of individuals who are contained in the corporate database of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia and for purposes not authorized by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

She has no criminal record and is scheduled to appear in New Westminster Provincial Court at 9 a.m. on February 15.

As the matter is now before the courts, the CFSEU-BC says it is unable to speak about any further details.