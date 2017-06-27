A man in his 50’s has died following an assault in the Downtown Eastside. Vancouver Police officers were called to the 200-block of East Hastings just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a serious assault. They located the injured man, who was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is Vancouver’s ninth homicide of 2017.

Investigators do not believe that the public is at risk. They are asking for anyone with information about this homicide to call police at 604-717-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.