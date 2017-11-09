More choice and flexibility for families and caregivers, starting December 3

IMPORTANT changes announced in Budget 2017 will soon come into effect as part of the Government of Canada’s commitment to support parents and family caregivers with Employment Insurance benefits that are more flexible, inclusive and easier to access.

Beginning December 3, the following improvements will be made to the Employment Insurance (EI) program in order to better support workers who take time off work due to specific life events:

Caregivers who provide care to a critically ill or injured adult family member will have access to a new benefit of up to 15 weeks. This will help more Canadians support loved ones when they need it most.

Immediate and extended family members of children who are critically ill will, for the first time, have access to a new benefit that was previously available only to parents. It will replace the Parents of Critically Ill Children benefit and continue to provide up to 35 weeks of benefits.

Both medical doctors and nurse practitioners will now be able to sign medical certificates for the existing and new family caregiving benefits, which will simplify the process.

Parents will be able to choose the option that best meets their family’s needs: standard parental benefits (taken over 12 months) or extended parental benefits (taken over 18 months).

Eligible pregnant workers will be able to receive EI maternity benefits earlier, up to 12 weeks before their due date. This increased flexibility will allow pregnant workers to consider their personal, health, and workplace circumstances when choosing when to begin their maternity leave.

These changes will apply to EI-eligible workers, as well as self-employed Canadians who opt into the EI program for access to EI special benefits, and who meet minimum income and other requirements to qualify for EI special benefits.

The Canada Labour Code has been amended to ensure employees in federally regulated sectors have job protection while they receive maternity, parental and caregiving benefits under the EI program. For employees under provincial or territorial jurisdiction, employment standards vary by province and territory.

The changes to EI caregiving benefits will apply to new claims across Canada, while the amendments to maternity and parental benefits offered under the EI program apply only to parents who reside outside of Quebec. The Québec Parental Insurance Plan provides maternity, paternity, parental and adoption benefits to Quebec residents.

These improvements were informed by last year’s consultations on EI maternity, parental and caregiving benefits and reaffirm the Government’s commitment to improving the EI program so that it is better aligned with the realities of today’s labour market and addresses the needs of Canadian families.

Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, said: “Every Canadian’s situation is unique, with different family and work needs. By making EI caregiving, maternity and parental benefits and leaves more flexible, inclusive and easier to access, we are providing Canadians with more options to better balance their work and life responsibilities.”

Quick Facts