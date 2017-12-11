New $1.5-million fitness space opens at Richmond’s South Arm community centre

RICHMOND residents will benefit from $1.5 million in upgrades to South Arm Community Centre’s fitness space. The new and expanded space is the result of a funding partnership with equal $500,000 contributions from Government of Canada’s Community Infrastructure Fund, South Arm Community Association and the City of Richmond.

The 31,000-square-foot, two-storey community centre, located at 8880 Williams Road, contains a gymnasium, multipurpose rooms and fitness centre. The second floor upgrades, beginning in 2017 and completing in November, increases the total fitness area by 33 per cent.

Features include energy efficient designs such as more natural light, LED light fixtures and heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades. Other new features include a universal and accessible washroom and shower facility, new exercise equipment, as well as adaptable court space using a movable wall.

The official opening of the new space took place on Saturday, December 9, with Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie, Joe Peschisolido, MP for Steveston–Richmond East, and Susie Burbidge, President of South Arm Community Association.

Brodie said: “Promoting health, wellness, active living and sport is a strong and long-standing commitment of Richmond City Council. This Canada 150 commemorative project brings tremendous benefit to Richmond residents. We are pleased to be working with our federal and community association partners on delivering much needed upgrades to community infrastructure to serve Richmond’s growing community for decades to come.”

Peschisolido, representing the federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, said: “Amenities like the South Arm Community Centre go beyond promoting healthy and active lifestyles for residents – they create healthy communities. I am proud that the Government of Canada has been able to support the City of Richmond in building strong, modern infrastructure that will benefit this community for years to come.”

For more information about South Arm Community Centre, call 604-288-8060 or visit www.richmond.ca/southarm.