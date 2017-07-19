It’s finally here, one of the most long awaited performance car in decades! The all-new 2017 Honda Civic Type R – the ultimate performance variant of Canada’s best-selling car and the first-ever Type R-badged Honda sold in Canada– is now on sale in one comprehensively-equipped trim with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price MSRP of $40,890. The most powerful production Honda ever sold in Canada, the track-ready 2017 Civic Type R embodies Honda’s racing spirit, making 306 horsepower (SAE net) at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net) from 2,500-4500 rpm from its 2.0-litre DOHC direct-injected and turbocharged i-VTEC® engine. A pre-production version of the new Type R claimed the title of world’s fastest production front-wheel-drive (FWD) car on April 7, 2017, setting a record lap time of 7 minutes 43.80 seconds on Germany’s legendary Nürburgring Nordschliefe (North Loop), more than three seconds faster than the previous FWD best.

The Type R puts the power down through a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission with helical limited slip differential hooked up to 245/30ZR20 Continental Sport Contact 6 high-performance tires on 20×8.5-inch black-finished aluminum wheels. Speed is scrubbed by 350mm cross-drilled rotors clamped by 4-piston Brembo aluminum calipers in front and 305mm rotors with single-piston calipers in the rear.

The Type R chassis features a dual-axis strut front suspension and multi-link rear, front and rear anti-roll bars, Type-R exclusive springs, bushings and damper mountings and a newly designed Adaptive Damper System with the ability to continuously adjust damping force at all four corners using input from three on-board G sensors, four suspension stroke sensors and a steering angle sensor.

The Adaptive Damper System, along with the dual-pinion variable-ratio electric power steering, drive-by-wire throttle, and brake system, are tied to the Type R’s three selectable driving modes, with COMFORT, SPORT and +R settings, allowing the driver to dial up the Type R’s reflexes depending on the driving environment. The throttle ECU also features driver-selectable automatic rev matching with two profiles, one for COMFORT and SPORT modes and one for +R mode, to assist drivers in making smooth downshifts without the need for heel & toe downshifting.

Additional performance-enhancing Type-R exclusive features include a weight-saving all-aluminum hood (-5.3kg) and the application of structural adhesives to the body for added structural rigidity, as well as a high-flow exhaust system with three centre-mounted exhaust outlets, and a comprehensive aerodynamic package that delivers an exceptional balance of high-speed stability and low drag