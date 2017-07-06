IN January 2017, the Abbotsford Police Gang and Drug Unit launched a lengthy investigation over several months which targeted a group of individuals involved in the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict. This investigation, called Purple Rain, specifically targeted those dealing in fentanyl and carfentanil.

Charges laid include drug trafficking in fentanyl, carfentanil and cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking and firearms-related offences.

The five arrested during this investigation are:

* Sarabjit Singh Mann, 22 years old, 17 charges

* Karan-jit Singh Mann, 19 years old, 4 charges

* Akashdeep Singh Bhoot, 21 years old, 9 charges

* Sukhvir Singh Gill, 19 years old, 2 charges

* Navkarn Singh Sandhu, 18 years old, 1 charge

Police said that carfentanil and fentanyl are extremely toxic, synthetic-opiate narcotics and have contributed to the record numbers of fatal overdoses in Abbotsford. Carfentanil is used as an elephant tranquilizer, and estimated to be 100 times more potent than fentanyl. These drugs have killed and will continue to kill people from novice to experienced drug users.

Abbotsford Police said they have numerous materials and information available to people on our website including helplines and resources for parents at http://www.abbypd.ca/illegal-drugs. In addition, they have posters and videos that can help spread the warning and save lives.

Police said they continue to target individuals involved in the current Lower Mainland Gang Conflict and to improve public safety through targeted enforcement.

Contact the Abbotsford Police Gang Unit for information on warning signs for gang involvement and risk factors as well as help with getting yourself or someone you care about out of the gang life. Contact them at [email protected] or call 604-864-4777.