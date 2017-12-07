TAXES: Finding the best way to resolve your tax issues

SOMETIMES you might disagree with your tax assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). It may be because you think it’s wrong, you noticed information is missing, or you were assessed by the CRA because you didn’t respond to a notice to complete a tax return.
Often, the easiest way to resolve an issue is to request a change to your tax return. If you did not file a tax return and were assessed by the CRA, the easiest way to correct any errors is to file your return. Filing your return or requesting a change to a return that you have already filed is a quick and easy way to fix mistakes or include new information for the CRA to consider. This ensures you don’t miss out on any credits or benefits you may be eligible for. If you’ve tried to resolve your issue and still aren’t satisfied with the outcome, you might need to formally object to your assessment.
Choosing the right course of action helps to ensure your issue gets resolved quicker, saving you time and money. Not sure where to start? These guidelines can help you find the best solution for your situation:
|When to request a change to your return
|When to file a notice of objection
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changing your return
To request a change or adjustment to your return, you must have filed a tax return and received an assessment from the CRA.
How to change your T1 individual income tax return
- To change your T1 return with the CRA’s secure online service My Account, log in and select the “Change my return” option.
- If you filed your T1 return with an EFILE service provider, an authorized tax preparer can change your tax return for the 2015 and 2016 tax years by using the CRA’s new ReFILE service.
- You can also request a change in writing by sending a completed Form T1-ADJ, TI Adjustment Request to your tax centre.
For more information on changing a T1 individual income tax return, go to How to change your return.
How to adjust your T2 corporation income tax return
- If you or your authorized tax preparer filed your T2 return electronically using the CRA’s approved Corporation Internet Tax Filing software, the same software can be used to electronically file an amended return with your adjustment(s) in it.
- You can also request a change in writing by sending a letter explaining your change request to your tax centre.
For more information on changing a T2 corporation income tax return, go to Requesting a reassessment of your T2 return.
How to adjust your GST/HST return
- To change your GST/HST return with the CRA’s secure online service My Business Account, log in and select the “Adjust a return” option.
- You can also request a change in writing by sending a letter explaining your change request to your tax centre.
For more information on changing a GST/HST return, go to Correct a GST/HST return.
If you need to file an objection
If you think that the CRA has misinterpreted the facts or applied the law incorrectly even after working with them to provide all relevant documentation, you can file a notice of objection. The deadline to file an objection to an income tax (re) assessment or (re)determination is whichever of the two dates is later: one year after the tax filing deadline, or 90 days from the date of your Notice of (re)assessment or (re)determination. The deadline to file an objection to a T2 corporation income tax or GST/HST (re)assessment is 90 days after your notice was sent.
The processing time to resolve objections depends on their level of complexity, and how quickly you provide all supporting documentation. Providing all relevant information to the CRA as soon as possible will help to ensure that your objection is processed in a timely manner.
For general timelines and other information on filing an objection, go to the Complaints and disputes webpage.