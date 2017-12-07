TAXES: Finding the best way to resolve your tax issues

SOMETIMES you might disagree with your tax assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). It may be because you think it’s wrong, you noticed information is missing, or you were assessed by the CRA because you didn’t respond to a notice to complete a tax return.

Often, the easiest way to resolve an issue is to request a change to your tax return. If you did not file a tax return and were assessed by the CRA, the easiest way to correct any errors is to file your return. Filing your return or requesting a change to a return that you have already filed is a quick and easy way to fix mistakes or include new information for the CRA to consider. This ensures you don’t miss out on any credits or benefits you may be eligible for. If you’ve tried to resolve your issue and still aren’t satisfied with the outcome, you might need to formally object to your assessment.

Choosing the right course of action helps to ensure your issue gets resolved quicker, saving you time and money. Not sure where to start? These guidelines can help you find the best solution for your situation: