Finally, Dhillon Singh Sahota, 18, of Chilliwack has been nabbed!

DHILLON Singh Sahota, 18, of Chilliwack, who was wanted on a British Columbia-wide warrant for uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, and two counts of assault, has been caught, the RCMP announced on Wednesday.

RCMP had cautioned the public in a press release on October 3 not to attempt to apprehend Sahota and immediately call 911 if they saw him.

His name caused a lot of confusion because he was described as a “Caucasian male” with brown eyes and black hair by police, though his name is South Asian.