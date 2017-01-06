Friday, January 6th, 2017 | Posted by

FINAL PRAYER & PATH CEREMONY: MASTER SH. RAM GOPAL KORPAL JI

 

FINAL PRAYER & PATH CEREMONY

 

MASTER SH. RAM GOPAL KORPAL JI

 

We inform that the final prayer ceremony and path in the memory of the late Master Sh. Ram Gopal Korpal Ji will be held as follows:

  1. a) Shanti Path and Langar will be on Saturday, January 7 at 12 p.m. at Laxmi Narayan Mandir at 8321 140th Street, Surrey.
  2. b) Path of Shri Sukhmani Saheb & Guru Ka Langar will be on Sunday, January 8 at 4:30 p.m. at York Gurudwara Saheb at York Centre (7938 128th Street, Surrey.)

For any information, please contact at 604-897-7370 or 778-878-5360.

 

Grief Stricken: 

Korpal family, Bhanot family, Kaushal family, Sharma family & Modgil family

Hari Korpal & Savita Korpal (son & daughter-in-law)

Harkanwal Korpal & Neelam Korpal (son & daughter-in-law)

F.C Bhanot & Roop Rani Bhanot (son in-law & daughter)

Jai Korpal, Arjun Korpal & Eashan Korpal (grandsons)

Puneet Korpal (granddaughter)

Sunil Bhanot & Shilpi Rehni (grandson & granddaughter-in-law)

Neelam Sharma (daughter)                                                                                                                                                                  All friends & family

 

 

 

Posted by on Jan 6 2017.

