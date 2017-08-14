THE Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Monday the seizure of multiple undeclared firearms at the Douglas port of entry on July 21.

A family, who were on their way to Alaska, was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination of the vehicle and trailer, border services officers discovered a loaded revolver. The driver was immediately arrested and afforded his rights.

The examination continued and a total of 15 long guns, four handguns and several over-capacity magazines were discovered and seized.

Charges under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code are pending.

“This is a reminder to all travellers entering Canada with firearms to learn about Canadian firearm laws or rather, leave their handguns at home. Anyone bringing firearms or weapons into Canada must declare them to the border services officer upon entry. Failure to do so may lead to prosecution in a court of law,” said Daniela Evans, Director, Pacific Highway District, CBSA.

