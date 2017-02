FIELD HOCKEY: Men’s National Program names 2017 Junior Development Squad; many South Asians selected

CANADA’S men’s field hockey program has named an 87-player Junior Development Squad for the upcoming year as the junior men begin the journey to the 2020 Junior World Cup. The athletes who make up the squad come from four provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. The roster includes eight athletes who represented Canada at the recent Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India. That list includes the likes of Jamie Wallace and Thomson Harris, who have also been named to the 2017 Senior Development Squad. The squad has been selected after the completion of the Under-16 National Championships this past summer, and with input from provincial coaches. “We’re working closer with our provincial partners to help grow the competitive depth of the program,” says Paul Bundy, who in addition to serving as the Assistant Coach of the Senior Men’s National Team, heads up the Junior National Program. “We’re sending a National Coach out to all the provincial trials to work with the coaches from the four respective provinces that contain our JDS athletes.” The provincial alignment is part of a four-year strategy to grow the competitive depth within the country as Canada begins a new quadrennial leading up to the 2020 Junior World Cup. There are plans to introduce Under-18 and Under-23 National Championships, as well as for Canada’s juniors to host international matches following the conclusion of National Championships. More information with regards to these plans will come at a later date. 2017 Men’s Junior Development Squad Name Province Alex Darling Quebec Alexander Bird Quebec Amninder Atwal Ontario Amraaz Dhillon British Columbia Amritjot Toor Ontario Arjun Hothi British Columbia Arshjot Toor Ontario Avi Dhaliwal Alberta Brendan Guraliuk British Columbia Brien Murphy Alberta Casey Brennan Quebec Chris Tardif Quebec Christophe De Haas British Columbia Clovis Vandermeirsch British Columbia Connor Rutledge British Columbia Damandip Maangat British Columbia Daniel Nahir Quebec Dario Vaz British Columbia Dildeep Seehra Alberta Dilpreet Cheema Ontario Dwayne Rodricks Ontario Ethan Mctavish British Columbia Fin Boothroyd British Columbia Flynn Mcculloch Quebec Ganga Singh (Jr) Ontario Gaurav Agnihotri British Columbia Gavin Bains British Columbia Gurvansh Mann British Columbia Harbir Kamboj Ontario Harpreet Benipal British Columbia Harsimran Dhugga Ontario Harsohail Parmar Alberta Harvir Malhi British Columbia Isaac Farion Quebec Jackson Syrros Quebec Jagpreet Singh Ontario Jamie Wallace British Columbia Jarod Timmins British Columbia Jasmeet Biring British Columbia Jasmeet Gill Ontario Jason Dhaliwal British Columbia Jay Dhaliwal Alberta Jeevan Jammu Ontario Jesse Carvalho Ontario Joshua Kuempel Ontario Julius D’Souza Ontario Kevin Watson Alberta Kyle Bishop British Columbia Lyle Fernandes Ontario Mankirat Rai Ontario Manveer Jhamat British Columbia Manwinder Kailey British Columbia Marek Chopra Ontario Michael Brown British Columbia Michael Mackenzie British Columbia Muhammad Hamza Sohail Alberta Naman Sharma British Columbia Nicolas Syrros Quebec Nityanland Rewanker Ontario Noah Loomis Quebec Pascal Brisson Ontario Rajan Kahlon British Columbia Rajan Singh Ontario Ranbir Kalkat Ontario Robbie Bleich Quebec Robinpreet Virk Alberta Roopkanwar Dhillon British Columbia Rowan Childs British Columbia Sahib Suri British Columbia Sam Cabral British Columbia Sam Seaberry British Columbia Satbir Brar British Columbia Shahzad Shazab Alberta Sukhman Bajwa British Columbia Sumeetpal Dhaliwal British Columbia Tajveer Bisla British Columbia Tanveer Kullar Alberta Tanvir Kang Alberta Tarjan Sandhu British Columbia Tarnpreet Gill Ontario Thomson Harris British Columbia Trevor Lee Barrett-Lennard British Columbia Tristan Philippe Ontario Vincent De Waal Alberta Yuvraj Brar British Columbia Zachary Coombs Quebec Zaiq Rana British Columbia