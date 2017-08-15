ONE of ALERT’s largest-ever fentanyl seizures came as part of $700,000 drug bust in Calgary last week. Large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine were also seized.

ALERT’s Calgary organized crime and gang team seized 3,139 fentanyl pills, which ranks as ALERT’s third-largest seizure of its kind. The drug seizure came after three Calgary homes were searched on August 8 with the help of Calgary Police Service.

ALERT’s largest fentanyl seizure happened in February 2015, with 11,597 pills seized in Calgary. The Calgary Police Service’s largest fentanyl seizure came in December 2016 with 35,321 pills seized. Meanwhile, the provincial and national high is 130,000 fentanyl pills seized by Edmonton Police Service in July.

The most recent ALERT seizure came following a short-term investigation into a suspected drug trafficking group based in Calgary. Homes in the Saddle Ridge, Radisson Heights and Douglasdale neighbourhoods were searched. The Douglasdale home was also allegedly operating as a cocaine conversion lab.

The totality of the drugs seized from the three search locations includes:

3,139 fentanyl pills;

498 grams of heroin;

1.4 kilograms of cocaine;

885 grams of the cocaine buffing agent phenacetin;

1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine;

308 grams of GHB;

214 grams of MDMA;

8.9 kilograms of marijuana;

25 grams of cannabis resin; and

$22,680 cash proceeds of crime.

Three people were arrested and are facing a total of 26 criminal charges. Each of the men was charged with cocaine production, possession of proceeds of crime, and multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking:

Cong Nguyen, 36, of Calgary;

Hoang Duong, 33, of Calgary; and

Scott Smith, 29, of Calgary.

Members of the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP work in ALERT.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.