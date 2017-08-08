“THE new BC NDP government’s move to reverse the BC Liberals’ cuts to adult education will make a real difference in the lives of many British Columbians looking to upgrade their skills and get better-paying jobs,” said B.C. Teachers’ Federation President Glen Hansman.

“The cuts brought in by the BC Liberal government in 2015 had a huge impact on many adult learners and teachers,” said Hansman. “In Lower Mainland communities like Vancouver, Surrey, and Coquitlam, the cuts actually put the adult education system into crisis. The cuts were especially hurtful to people looking to complete or upgrade courses they needed for job training programs, those learning English, new immigrants, and Indigenous learners.

“By restoring funding for tuition-free adult education, the new government is putting pathways back in place to help a lot of British Columbians break the cycle of poverty.”

Hansman also pointed out that school districts, like Vancouver, that closed facilities and cut specific programs should act quickly to reopen and restore those important spaces and classes.

“It will also be important to reach out to former staff that have been laid off or severed so that the necessary teaching positions are filled quickly.”