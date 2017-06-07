THE 14th Annual Youth Talent Show hosted by the Canadian Federation of Fiji Organizations at Surrey’s Khanna Banquet Hall on May 27 was a runaway success.

The show provided a platform for youth to showcase their talents and passions.

Each year, the CFOFO displays paintings, sculptures, photographs and other types of artwork to showcase the youth talent. It supports youth by recognizing individuals who have contributed over 100 hours of volunteer service in the past year, and helps students financially by providing post-secondary students with scholarships.

Photos: Steven D Sharma