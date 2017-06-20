IN honour of Canada 150 and to celebrate Canadian authors, Surrey Libraries is running What’s Your Favourite Canadian Book? contest.

Chief Librarian, Surinder Bhogal selects “Sky is Falling” by Kit Pearson as her favourite Canadian book.

“Having my schooling years in East Africa and UK, I had not read many Canadian Children’s authors. I read Sky is Falling a couple of years ago when it was one of the Reading Link Challenge Titles and fell in love with it. Although it’s set during the Second World War, the themes of loneliness, fitting in and learning a new culture when moving to a new place are still relevant today; especially in Surrey with many newcomer families, e.g. the young Syrian refugees. This book actually made me cry – it has beautiful depiction of Canada and a hopeful message,” says Bhogal.

What is your favourite? If you live or work in Surrey, Surrey Libraries want to hear from you. Give them the title of your favourite book and be entered to win a $100 gift card to the Central City Shopping Centre. Your favourite can be fiction or non-fiction, for children, teens or adults. You may enter online (www.surreylibraries.ca/canada150) or in branch. One entry per person but you may list more than one book if you have several favourites. The contest is open to all ages and ends July 7. A list of Surrey’s top favourites will be released later in July. You can also take a photo of your favourite book and tag them with #surreylibraries #surreycanada150. https://www.facebook.com/surreylibraries/photos/a.1714526381908947.1073741968.165928710102063/1714526441908941/?type=3&theater

Another way for adults to participate in Canada 150 activities at Surrey Libraries is to play their Summer Reads Canadian-themed Book Bingo. Read any five books in a row and enter to win an iPad. Bingo cards available online or in branch.