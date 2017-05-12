A 56-year-old Surrey resident died at the scene when he apparently lost control of his tractor trailer in the 8200-block of River Road on Thursday at about 10:50 p.m.

Delta Police said the vehicle slid into a hydro pole before rolling onto its roof, trapping the driver. Even as emergency crews attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle, he passed away.

Because the crash brought down power lines, several safety protocols needed to be followed prolonging the investigation and the closure of the road.

Police said that while it’s early in the investigation, it appears weather conditions did play a role in the crash.

Delta Police and BC Hydro were still at the scene on Friday morning in an effort to clear the area and reconnect power to businesses in the area.

Delta Police thanked the public for their patience as the investigation has been complex.