Mumbai (PTI): Actor Anil Kapoor said one of the reasons he has had such a long innings in Bollywood was because of the family entertainer films, something which all young actors should do too.

Kapoor, who has been in the industry for nearly four decades, feels such films have helped all major actors survive in the industry for longer period.

“Amitabh Bachchan Ji, Dilip Kumar sahab, Akshay Kumar, Jitendra, we all did these films, which I believe played a very important role in our longevity. If we are here in Bollywood for so many years, these films have played a major part,” Anil told reporters at the trailer launch of his film “Mubarakan”, here Tuesday evening.

“I will tell young actors that if you want a long innings, it is extremely important to do family entertainers, which can make you cry and laugh. I feel entertainment, with a little message, is always wonderful.”

Talking about the Aneez Bazmee-directed film, the 60- year-old actor said it did not have any double meaning dialogues and could be watched with the entire family.

“After a long time, we are seeing a film which is a family entertainer which all can watch together. The best part about all of Anees’s films is that they don’t have a single double meaning dialogue, which will make you uncomfortable while watching with your family. When was the last time you watched a film like this?”

Also starring Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty, the film is scheduled to release on July 28.