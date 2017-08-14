Date: August 19
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Admission*: Gate – Regular $17; Senior (65+) $8.50; Child (<13) FREE
Online – Regular $14; Senior (65+) $6.50; Child (<13) FREE
*Celebrate Canada 150 on opening weekend – August 19 – 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., by visibly wearing red or a maple leaf and receive Fair Gate admission for just $1.50!
The 12 best ways to save on admissions or Playland passes at the 2017 Fair:
- Celebrate Canada 150 on Opening Weekend 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20
Show your Canadian pride by visibly wearing red or a maple leaf and receive Fair Gate admission for just $1.50.
- Heroes’ Opening Weekend 11 a.m.-Late
Saturday, August 19 and Sunday August 20
FREE gate admission for First Responders and a guest.
Promotion is valid for current and retired police, RCMP, ambulance workers and firefighters plus one guest. First Responder must present a valid First Responders service card at the gates. Guest does not require a service card.
- FREE Gate Admission for all guests 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tuesdays, August 22 and 29
Re-entrance hand stamps will only be given after 1pm. Guests are welcome to re-enter the gates prior to 1 p.m. without hand stamp.
- Wild Ride Wednesdays 11am – 1pm
Wednesdays, August 23 and 30
Purchase two Playland passes for the price of 1.
Only available onsite day of promotion. Does not apply to ride coupons or complimentary passes.
- Seniors’ Day 11am – Late
Thursday, August 24
Seniors 65+ receive FREE gate admission.
- Vancity Member Special 11am – Late
NEW extended special – offer valid every day of The Fair.
Vancity members receive $5 gate admission.
- BCAA “Membership is Rewarding” rate
BCAA members can visit bcaa.com for special discounts on gate and ride passes for the Fair.
Special Offers:
- Pinwheel Deals
A Fair-wide coupon book offering over $350 in savings.
$2 at any Guest Services location, or purchase any Fair Pass online by July 31st and receive a voucher for a free Pinwheel Deals Coupon Book with every order.
- After Dark Gate Pass
After 9pm nightly, purchase a Fair gate pass for just $5.
- Twilight Ride Pass After 5pm
Presented by 94.5 Virgin Radio, Tuesday through Thursday, purchase a Playland pass for $29.75.
- Online/Retailer Savings
Save up to $9 when visitors purchase their Fair gate or Playland passes online or at certain Lower Mainland retailers. Retail passes will be available in August. For information, visit www.pne.ca
- Contests and promotions
All 2017 Fair contests and promotions are posted at www.pne.ca.
For more information about The Fair at the PNE visit: www.pne.ca.