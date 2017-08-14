THIS Saturday, August 19 , the 2017 the Fair at the PNE opens the gates to crowds eager for the much-loved Summer Night Concert Series, featured exhibits including the Hockey Hall of Fame and Xtreme Bugs, as well as returning favourites like the Craft Beer Fest and the Kidz Discovery Farm. And though fashions have changed throughout The Fair’s 107 years at the PNE, attendees will still get their fill of the adrenaline-boosting rides and guilty-pleasure snacks they’ve been craving all year.

Date: August 19

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission*: Gate – Regular $17; Senior (65+) $8.50; Child (<13) FREE

Online – Regular $14; Senior (65+) $6.50; Child (<13) FREE

*Celebrate Canada 150 on opening weekend – August 19 – 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., by visibly wearing red or a maple leaf and receive Fair Gate admission for just $1.50!

The 12 best ways to save on admissions or Playland passes at the 2017 Fair:

Celebrate Canada 150 on Opening Weekend 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20

Show your Canadian pride by visibly wearing red or a maple leaf and receive Fair Gate admission for just $1.50.

Heroes’ Opening Weekend 11 a.m.-Late

Saturday, August 19 and Sunday August 20

FREE gate admission for First Responders and a guest.

Promotion is valid for current and retired police, RCMP, ambulance workers and firefighters plus one guest. First Responder must present a valid First Responders service card at the gates. Guest does not require a service card.

FREE Gate Admission for all guests 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesdays, August 22 and 29

Re-entrance hand stamps will only be given after 1pm. Guests are welcome to re-enter the gates prior to 1 p.m. without hand stamp.

Wild Ride Wednesdays 11am – 1pm

Wednesdays, August 23 and 30

Purchase two Playland passes for the price of 1.

Only available onsite day of promotion. Does not apply to ride coupons or complimentary passes.

Seniors’ Day 11am – Late

Thursday, August 24

Seniors 65+ receive FREE gate admission.

Vancity Member Special 11am – Late

NEW extended special – offer valid every day of The Fair.

Vancity members receive $5 gate admission.

BCAA “Membership is Rewarding” rate

BCAA members can visit bcaa.com for special discounts on gate and ride passes for the Fair.

Special Offers:

Pinwheel Deals

A Fair-wide coupon book offering over $350 in savings.

$2 at any Guest Services location, or purchase any Fair Pass online by July 31st and receive a voucher for a free Pinwheel Deals Coupon Book with every order.

After Dark Gate Pass

After 9pm nightly, purchase a Fair gate pass for just $5.

Twilight Ride Pass After 5pm

Presented by 94.5 Virgin Radio, Tuesday through Thursday, purchase a Playland pass for $29.75.

Online/Retailer Savings

Save up to $9 when visitors purchase their Fair gate or Playland passes online or at certain Lower Mainland retailers. Retail passes will be available in August. For information, visit www.pne.ca

Contests and promotions

All 2017 Fair contests and promotions are posted at www.pne.ca.

For more information about The Fair at the PNE visit: www.pne.ca.