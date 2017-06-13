THE annual Fair at the PNE has over 1,000 available positions for individuals of all ages and experience levels wanting to be part of the 2017 Fair. Individuals with an interest or experience in the hospitality and entertainment industry are encouraged to apply.

The PNE has a wide selection of job openings ranging from agriculture, ride operation, parking, patrol, security and ticket sales to guest services, finance, food and beverage, casino, and lottery vendors. Frontline service based positions are starting at $11.12/hour and skilled roles range from $13-$17/hour.

Individuals aged 19 years and over are encouraged to apply, as there are a number of positions available in licensed areas. Employees receive perks such as four hours of guest service training, discounted Ride and Fair passes, and discounts at PNE food stands. Employees are also eligible for reward programs. Impress Our Guest, where PNE employees are recognized for their great guest service, and drawn winners receive $50 gift cards. The Spotlight program, where employees who go above and beyond in their jobs are recognized with different prizes throughout the Fair season.

“The PNE has provided valuable first job experience for hundreds of thousands of British Columbians, and many of our current full-time staff began as Fair time and seasonal employees,” says PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance.” This is a great opportunity for people to participate in Vancouver’s most iconic event, and to be a part of the fun at the Fair, the best part of summer.”

The PNE is the largest employer of youth in the province, and encourages young people, with or without previous job experience, to apply to work at the PNE.

“The PNE believes in being a first-opportunity employer, so if you have a good attitude and a willingness to work, you don’t need previous experience to earn a job at the Fair.”

Energetic, friendly, and guest service oriented individuals who want a job that is more FUN than work, are encouraged to apply online at www.pne.ca/jobs

For more information about The Fair at the PNE visit: www.pne.ca