DEARBORN, Mich., – “Warmer weather has families longing for outdoor adventures, and the all-new Expedition provides generous space, connectivity and smart new technology for the trip,” said Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager. “With best-in-class towing capability of 9,300 pounds (4219 kg) and available Pro Trailer Backup Assist, you can spend more time on the water rather than struggling to back up and launch your boat.” If you’re launching a boat or towing a large load, the all-new Ford Expedition featuring class-exclusive Pro Trailer Backup Assist™ makes it easier than ever to perform such tasks with confidence. More than 50 per cent of Expedition customers value towing, and 15 per cent tow weekly or monthly. That’s why the all-new Expedition offers Pro Trailer Backup Assist to make backing up a trailer as easy as turning a knob. In addition, Expedition boasts best-in-class towing capability of 9,300 pounds (4219 kg), based on the Society of Automotive Engineers J2807 standard, more than any other full-size SUV, making it the smartest, most capable and adaptable Expedition ever.

To operate Pro Trailer Backup Assist, the driver rotates a knob to indicate how much the system should turn the trailer, then the technology automatically steers the Expedition to turn the trailer the desired amount In addition, Expedition brings available new connectivity technologies and convenience features, including, Wireless charging Expedition is Ford’s first vehicle to feature wireless charging, which allows customers to place compatible mobile devices on an integrated charging pad conveniently located in the front center console. Also added is: Wi-Fi hotspot support capability for as many as 10 devices at once, up to 50 feet (15 m) away from the vehicle, Dual-headrest rear seat entertainment system provides a next-generation video experience with Sling Media that allows passengers to view their home cable programming on either of two video screens or hand-held devices, SYNC® 3, with both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ capability, allows drivers to stay connected on the move. In addition, SYNC Connect lets owners connect with the vehicle remotely using FordPass®; owners can start, lock, unlock and locate their vehicle from anywhere, while also accessing important vehicle diagnostic information. The new Expedition adds Power for passengers in every row, with four 12-volt power points, six USB chargers and a 110-volt power outlet that lets all occupants stay charged and connected. Also provided is an available 12-speaker B&O PLAY premium audio system perfected by acoustic engineers for a sound experience even audiophiles will appreciate and an available Panoramic Vista Roof spans two rows, a feature not offered by any competitor.