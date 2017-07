SOURCES tell The VOICE that Premier-elect John Horgan will include three MLAs from Surrey in his Cabinet.

The Cabinet will have at least two South Asian MLAs.

The VOICE’s guess is that the three from Surrey will in all likelihood be Harry Bains (for sure), Bruce Ralston and Jinny Sims.

There will be other opportunities for South Asian MLAs, The VOICE was told. If Raj Chouhan is not appointed a minister, then he is expected to be the Speaker.