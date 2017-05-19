ONTARIO is giving families of children with autism more options for their children’s service by offering a new, permanent direct funding option, which will be implemented by the end of this year through the Ontario Autism Program (OAP).

Minister of Children and Youth Services Michael Coteau made the announcement at Monarch House in Oakville on Thursday, speaking with families about Ontario’s commitment to flexible services and supports for children and youth with autism.

By the end of this year, the province will implement a new direct funding option as part of the OAP. This will allow all families to choose between receiving direct service or receiving funding to purchase services for their child. Families currently receiving direct funding will continue to receive their funding throughout the transition, and will be able to choose the new OAP direct funding option to receive services from their preferred provider.

Next month, families will begin to transition into the new OAP, which will provide services that are flexible and tailored to the unique needs of each child, regardless of age. The program will be implemented gradually over the coming year, with the program expected to be fully in place by spring 2018. The new program includes a single point of entry for families to more easily access services and will create 16,000 new spaces over five years, so that more children and youth with autism can receive the services they need sooner.

The province will continue to engage with families, caregivers, advocates, clinicians and providers, including the OAP Advisory Committee, to ensure the new program is providing the best possible supports and services for children and youth with autism, from diagnosis to adulthood.