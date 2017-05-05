(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

Surrey Youth Showcase

On Saturday, May 6, youth ages 12 to 22 are invited to the annual Surrey Youth Showcase – the City of Surrey’s largest Youth Week event of the year and a free event – to celebrate talented youth from the basketball and dance communities. From 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guildford Recreation Centre, 15105 105th Avenue, Surrey. Featuring a competitive basketball tournament and one of Surrey’s largest youth dance battles, the free event includes carnival games and a variety of interactive booths, games and activities, chances to win prizes, and free chocolate and popcorn. A photo booth and food trucks will also be on site. For more information, including a complete list of Youth Week activities happening in Surrey, visit www.surrey.ca/sys.

Sai Japa

All devotees are invited at Hindu Cultural Society and Community Centre of B.C., 3885 Albert Street, Burnaby, to participate in Sai Japa / Bhajans on Saturday, May 6 at 5 p.m. Program: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. – Bhajans / Kirtan. 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. – Sai Japa. 7:30 p.m. – Priti Bhojan. Contact: Rajubhai Parekh at 604-327-8259, Kantibhai Patel at 604-522-7989 or Mandir at 604-299-5922.

South Asian Seniors: Learn Acupressure Techniques

Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members, non members to attend a presentation “Learn Acupressure Techniques & Be Your Own Doctor” acupressurist Avtar Singh Woodwall on Sunday, May 7, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple at 8321 140th Street, Surrey. A copy of the acupressure points in hands and feet will be provided to new participants for treatment at home. Tea and light snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for further information.

The Kids Help Phone

The first annual Surrey – Walk so Kids Can Talk event will be held on May 7 in Holland Park. This will be a fun family oriented event with lots of entertainment including the RCMP Marching Pipe Band, Celtic fiddle guitar duo “even Steven”, and featuring local teen sensations Ava Carich and Richard Tichleman. There will also be mascots, face painting, sports games, photo booths, a bouncy castle, food trucks, a BBQ and much more. Every year more than 10,000 youths from 183 B.C. communities reach out for help and advice from the free professional counsellors at Kids Help Phone, provided across Canada on a 24 hour, seven day a week basis. The callers have a full range of mental health issues, from anxiety, depression and suicidal feelings to bullying, harassment and family problems. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Walk starts at 11 a.m. The Kids Help Phone toll-free line is 1-800-668-6868. Website: http://org.kidshelpphone.ca/. To register for the Walk and / or donate go to https://walksokidscantalk.ca/.

Punjabi Theatre

Luna’s voice: Exploring the Punjabi narrative Puran Bhagat. An arts-based workshop with the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies, UBC with local artists and performers, and special guests from India, Samuel John and Sohil Bhatia. Sunday, May 7, 3-5 p.m., at Dorothy Somerset Studios Theatre, 6361 University Boulevard, UBC. * The 2017 Harjit Kaur Sidhu Memorial Program, UBC: Celebrating Punjabi Language and Culture. Kahani da Rangmanch: A Theatre of Storie with Samuel John and Rangmanch Punjabi Theatre. Dulatti (The Hidden Power). Ghasea Hoea Aadmi (Worn Out Man). With awards for student essay contest winners and a local Punjabi-language author. Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m. at North Delta Secondary School, 11447 82nd Avenue, Delta.

Richmond-Vancouver Walk for ALS

Volunteers and families gather each year to show their support for Canadians living with ALS.

Every year, volunteers from all around the province team up with the ALS Society of BC to organize and lead a Walk for ALS. This year’s Richmond-Vancouver Walk will be held on May 13 at Garry Point Park in Steveston, Richmond. The Walk will start at 10:30 a.m., with check-in at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited and welcome to join this family friendly event.The 5km walk gives people the chance to raise funds and awareness for those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and their families. Leading up to the event, walkers collect pledges from family, friends, and colleagues who wish to sponsor them. On the day of the Walk, participants can enjoy various activities organized by the volunteers. Proceeds from the Walk for ALS go to the ALS Society of BC to provide support for people living with ALS and to invest in research to make the disease treatable not terminal. Register today at www.walkforals.ca

Surrey RCMP: Celebrate Police Week

Come celebrate and help kickoff Police Week by visiting the Surrey RCMP’s Open House at their Main Detachment (14355 57th Avenue) on Saturday, May 13 from 12 to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend this family-friendly event at the country’s largest RCMP detachment. There will be police vehicles on display, demonstrations, kids’ police “briefings”, food, photos with Red Serge officers, and more. Featuring: Air 1 Helicopter, Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, Bike Team, Explosives Disposal Unit, RCMP Vehicles & Equipment, Forensic Identification Team, Kids “Watch Briefings”, Career & Volunteer Info, City of Surrey Public Safety Strategy, and popcorn, cotton candy, and pizza. Surrey RCMP urge you to travel smart – there will be limited parking on site. Check out their website for directions and transportation options. Dress for the weather conditions on the day of the event. Many of the activities and displays will be held outside.

B.C. Children’s Hospital

On Saturday, May 13, B.C. Children’s Hospital will be having its 18th annual Balding for Dollars main event to raise awareness and funds in support of children with cancer and blood disorders. The event is a family-friendly event, open to all ages. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CFRI building on the north side of BC Children’s Hospital. Around 50 brave individuals will be coming up on stage to shave their heads or chop their locks in support of BC’s young cancer warriors and their families. There will also be live entertainment, a photobooth, fun games, great food, facepainting, Disney Princesses, arts and crafts and so much more. This is a free event to attend with food and participation in certain stations by donation. For more information, visit www.baldingfordollar.com, find us on Facebook or contact Christine Tulloch, Balding for Dollars Administrator, at [email protected]

CFOFO Youth Talent Show

Join the 14th Annual CFOFO Youth Talent Show (YTS) on May 27, organized by youth for all youth from various communities. This event will bring you a night of talent, passion and inspiration. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. The show provides an opportunity for the youth in the community to showcase their talents. The night will entail exciting performances, a vegetarian and non-vegetarian inclusive dinner, and a presentation of scholarships and youth volunteer service awards. Items in the night include Bollywood, Hip Hop, Traditional Fijian dance numbers, motivational talks, and English and Bollywood songs performed by youth Tickets purchased prior to the show are $20 and $25 at the door. Ticket prices for children aged 12 and under are $15. If you are interested in attending the event, you can purchase tickets through any executive board member of the CFOFO, or even a youth committee member. If you have any questions, or would like to purchase tickets, please contact: * CFOFO Interim Chairperson, Kelvin Chand: (604-603-4785) * Youth Talent Show Co-Chairperson, Ashley Prasad: (604-839-9643) * Youth Talent Show Co-Chairperson, Shannon Permal: (778-709-2853).

Scotiabank MS Walk

The Scotiabank MS Walk on Sunday, May 28, occurs during MS Awareness Month in 18 different locations and offers individuals and teams the chance to celebrate hope and join the fight against multiple sclerosis (MS) while raising crucial funds for the cause. All Scotiabank MS Walk events have routes of varying lengths, including wheelchair-accessible routes. Participants will also have the opportunity to join in on start/finish line activities and team awards ceremonies as well as hear amazing speeches from people living with MS. For a complete list of events and to register, the public may visit mswalks.ca or call 1‑604‑689‑3144. To learn more about MS and the activities of the MS Society of Canada, the public may visit mssociety.ca.

Surrey Art Gallery: Vaisakhi

Passionate Colours: from now until July 14. The South Asian Artists Guild will be launching an exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery that embodies a zest for life and passion for colour. The artists in Passionate Colours are: Shital Anmol, Gunwant Bassi, Sanjoy Das, Vipin Kapoor, Baljit Kaur, Bindoo Matharu, Jay Panesar, Jarnail Singh, Navalpreet Rangi, Neeti Singh, Parminder Singh, and Mandeep Wirk. Surrey Art Gallery at 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey. Phone: 604-501-5566 / surrey.ca/artgallery. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. / Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / Sunday 12-5 p.m. / Closed Mondays and holidays.

ESL Book Clubs: Surrey Libraries

If you would like to practice your English and make new friends, join Surrey Libraries’ ESL Book Clubs. Come practice reading, speaking, and listening in English. Readers are welcome at any level from beginners to advanced. Library books will be provided (Levels 1-4). Call or visit the libraries to register. * City Centre Library: Wednesdays, 1 – 2:30 p.m. May 24, June 21 * Fleetwood Library: Saturdays, 1:30 – 3 p.m. May 17 * Guildford Library: Thursdays, 2 – 3:30 p.m. May 4, June 1 * Newton Library: Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. May 25, June 22 * Semiahmoo Library: Thursdays, 1 – 2:30 p.m. May 18, June 15. www.surreylibraries.ca

Surrey’s 150+ Summer Day Camps

Registration is open for City of Surrey’s 150+ fun, affordable and safe summer day camps designed to keep children and teens (ages 3–18) active and engaged over the school break. Parents have the option to pay 50% of the cost at the time of registration and the remaining balance on the first day of camp. Early registration is recommended as popular day camps fill up fast. In addition to Summer Fun 1-1 and Youth on the Move for youth ages 13–18 with disabilities, City of Surrey’s variety of unique day camps include: fun zone, pre-teen road trip, leadership, 3D animation, forest adventures, ready-set-paint, photography fun, basketball, and swim and skate. Free one-to-one staff support is available for children ages 6–13 with disabilities for a limited number of weeks. Extended camp hours are available through the Camp Connections program. For complete details, visit www.surrey.ca/daycamps or call 604-501-5100.

PICS: Free Self Employment Program

Are you unemployed or working less than 20 hours per week? Are you thinking of launching your own business? Join PICS for an information session on PICS’ Self Employment Program at one of PICS Offices: * Suite 205, 12725 80th Avenue, Surrey – every 2nd Wednesday of the month, or * 8153 Main Street (near Marine Drive), Vancouver – every 3rd Wednesday of the month. All info sessions are from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This program offers * Business Start-Up Training * Business Plan Writing * Business Advisor Support * Networking Events * Support During Business Launch Period. To attend a session, pre-register at [email protected] or 604-596-7722, ext. 150

