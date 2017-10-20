B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, October 21

(These are FREE listings. Submit your event at [email protected])

MOSAIC’s Immigrant Professionals Conference

2017 Theme: Take Control of Your Career! Find out how other immigrants succeeded in Canada; ask experts about practical next steps in your profession; get advice and inspiration

Conference is free – lunch included. On Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at Hilton Hotel, Metrotown, 6083 McKay Avenue, Burnaby. Register at ipc.mosaicbc.org/register. Space is limited.

MOSAIC: Open House in Newton

Open House in Newton: Learn more about local resources. Discover the services MOSAIC has to offer. Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at MOSAIC Surrey Newcomers Centre, 200-7134 King George Boulevard. Phone: 778-591-9334.

George Mackie Library: Halloween Fun

Looking for a Halloween costume? Come to the Halloween Costume Swap at the George Mackie Library on Saturday, October 21, between 1 and 4 p.m. Donated costumes in good, clean condition can be dropped off at the library between October 14 and 20. If you want to swap a costume, just bring it with you on the 21st and exchange for something new to you. Want a unique picture of your little one in their Halloween costume? Come dressed up to Babytime (Thursday, October 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m.), Storytime (Tuesday, October 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m.) and stay for a Halloween Photo Op. Note: Green costumes or costumes with large amounts of white won’t work. Photographs will be emailed to participants.

Diwali Celebration: Muriel Arnason Library

On Saturday, October 21, 1 to 3 p.m., at Muriel Arnason Library and the Township of Langley are celebrating their 14th annual Diwali (Festival of Lights). Everyone is invited to experience diversity of culture through crafts, face painting, Henna, Indian music and dance, displays, and delicious refreshments. All Diwali activities are drop-in, free and open to the public. For more information, call 604-532-3590, or visit Muriel Arnason Library, located in the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338 – 65th Avenue.

South Asian Seniors: Diwali & Group Birthday

Vedic Senior Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian senior members and guests to attend a Diwali get-together and group birthday of 15 senior members born in September and October 1-22 on Sunday, October 22, 6-9:30 p.m., at Surrey’s Ultimate Banquet Hall, # 200 8072 120th Street. There will be live entertainment, including performances by singers. There will be snacks as well as dinner. Prior registration required for non-members and guests. Contact Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for prior registration.

Peace and Togetherness Interfaith Event

On Wednesday, October 25, Gilmore Park United Church, 8060 No. 1 Road, Richmond, is hosting a Peace and Togetherness Interfaith event that begins at 7 p.m. The first hour will be in the sanctuary and will include prayers, hymns and other sharing, offered by several different Richmond faith communities including Gilmore Park, to ask for peace and togetherness in these challenging times. The second hour will be a time for snacks and informal conversation and will take place in the activity room.

Abbotsford Police Foundation Fundraiser

Abbotsford Police Foundation presents its 3rd annual breakfast fundraising event “Crime is Toast” on October 25, 7-9:0 a.m., at Tradex in Abbotsford, raising funds in support of the Abbotsford Police Department’s community programs. Building on the success from last year’s event, the APF hopes to achieve a fundraising goal of $50,000. Every dollar donated to the APF helps ensure APD special initiatives are a success. APF President Kevin Boonstra invites you to attend and bring along your colleagues, family and friends to show support for the great work of the brave men and women of the Abbotsford Police Department. In accordance with their donation policy, the APF provides a charitable receipt for every qualified donation over $100. Supporters who purchase a table (8 seats) will receive a tax receipt for 50% of the total. This link http://abbypf.ca/crime-is-toast/ has details about the event including ticket sales (individual and tables) as well as sponsorship and donation information.

Sanjha Vehra Women’s Association

Presents their 13th Annual Breast Cancer Fundraiser on Friday, October 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Dhaliwal Banquet Hall, #230 8166 128th Street, Surrey. Entertainment, door prizes, dinner and dancing. Cash bar. All proceeds go to Surrey Hospital and Outpatient Centre Foundation. Tickets: $30. For more information and tickets, call Rani mangat at 604-506-6123, Balli Hairan at 778-862-1556 or Tirath Sarai at 604-760-7235.

Richa Sharma in Surrey

Surrey is hosting Bollywood’s Richa Sharma for the first time as the #SufiQueen comes to perform at Bell Performing Art Centre on Saturday, October 28. Richa is bringing her #JOGIdeNaalWorldTour2017. Concert tickets: $35,45,55,65,75 & VIP – available at #KamalVideoPalaceSurrey or can be bought online at www.vtixonline.com or call Kamal Sharma at (604) 592-9777 or (604) 833-1977.

Annual “Run for Delta”

Sunday, October 29 at 9 a.m. at North Delta Recreation Centre – 11415 84th Avenue, Delta. The annual Run for Delta organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada to support the development of the Delta Hospital Foundation and Surrey Food Bank. The Run attracts professional runners, casual runners as well as walkers from across Delta, Vancouver and other parts of the province. Participants attend with their families and many seek additional fundraising for the Delta Hospital Foundation. The event is supported by the Corporation of Delta, the Delta Police and Delta School Board. Participants may take part in walking / jogging / running a 1km or 5km route. Further details are at www.runfordelta.com. Local businesses interested in sponsorship or marketing opportunities, are asked to reach out to [email protected] or call 778-988-1842. Register today and enjoy the complimentary breakfast and $5 lunch.

Shakti Society

Shakti Society’s 5th Annual Wellness Day on Sunday, October 29, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at Bollywood Banquet Hall, 8166 128th Street, Surrey. Cost: Free. A mini retreat for the mind, body and soul, a day of interactive workshops to enhance your physical, mental and spiritual well-being with yoga, meditation, Zumba, financial information and many other life enhancing modalities. Light and healthy breakfast, lunch and snacks; yoga session; inspiring talks and workshops on topics related to health and wellness, personal growth and practical tools for success; variety of modalities to experience including massage, aromatherapy, vaastu. Booths can be booked for a nominal fee of $50. To learn more, call 604-307-8796 or Email [email protected]. First 100 early bird tickets will be entered into a draw to win some fabulous prizes.

Halloween Fun at Central City

Families are invited to come to Central City from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 for a spooktacular time at the centre’s free Halloween Fun Event. Kids ages 12 and under dressed in costume can take part in centre-wide trick-or-treating at participating stores (while limited treats last). Plus, families can enjoy Halloween craft activities, face-painting, balloon artists, entertainment, story-time, and more (near Winners). For more information on this free event, visit www.centralcity.ca.

Moving Forward Family Services Fundraiser

MFFS founder Gary Thandi and his team invite you to the 2nd Annual Moving Forward Family Services Fundraiser on Thursday, November 2 at Aria Banquet Hall in Surrey. Doors open at 6 p.m. It’s a family-friendly Halloween theme costume party and dressing up is recommended but optional. Awards will be given out for Best Dressed, Scariest, Most Creative, Best DIY Costume, etc. There will also be a silent auction, great lineup of entertainment, keynote speaker, raffle, door prizes, dinner & cash bar. Kids are welcome. Tickets: $40 for adults; $20 for children. MFFS caters to community members all across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. It’s a non-profit and registered charitable organization that provides counselling services to everyone regardless of their income level. For more information regarding the event, tickets and sponsorship, contact Rina Gill at 778-688-4973 or Gary Thandi at [email protected]. Website: www.movingforwardfamilyservices.com

2017 Surrey Business Award

On Thursday, November 2, the Surrey Board of Trade will recognize 7 of Surrey’s best businesses in different award categories at the Academy Awards style 19th Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards. Networking Cocktail Reception: 6-7 p.m. Dinner and Awards Presentation: 7-9:30 p.m. Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Avenue, Surrey). Tickets are $110 (+GST) each or $1,150 (+GST) for a table of 11. Tickets can be purchased at businessinsurrey.com or by calling 604-581-7130.

Author Rupi Kaur in Vancouver

The Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC) Society presents An Evening with Rupi Kaur on Wednesday, November 8, 8-9:15 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.) at the Orpheum Theatre, 601 Smithe Street at Seymour, Vancouver. Admission: $30.25 + fees. http://bit.ly/2yahGmg. The New York Times bestselling author and performer is returning to launch her new book, “the sun and her flowers”.

Sudnya Dance Academy

Sudnya Dance Academy’s 20th anniversary show celebrates 150 years of Indian heritage in Canada. Surrey Civic Theatres presents the premiere of Sudnya Dance Academy’s production of Married to Canada—a moving portrayal through Indian classical and folk dance styles of the hopes, dreams, and traditions an Indian bride brings to Canada—at the Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre (13750 88th Avenue) on November 11 at 8 p.m. Running time is approximately 2 hours 30 minutes, including intermission. Tickets are $19 to $30, including all fees. Box Office: 604-501-5566 / 13750–88 Avenue. Tickets online: tickets.surrey.ca.

(For more events, please visit the “Events” section of our website voiceonline.com)