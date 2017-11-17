B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, November 18

(These are FREE listings. Submit your event at EditorVoice@gmail.com)

Squamish’s Refresh Market

One hundred makers and pop-up shops will participate in the Squamish’s 12th Refresh Market on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Coast Railway Heritage Park. Admission is $5 at the door, $3 online and free for kids under 12. The first to arrive on Saturday will receive one of 50 market swag bags. For full event details visit http://refreshmarket.ca. For online tickets, visit http://refreshmarket.ca/tickets.

South Asian Women’s Network Group

Be Your Own Best Friend (BYOBF) Network hosts “High Chai Tea Party” Networking Event on Sunday, November 19 at 2-4 p.m. at Beecher Place, 12160 Beecher Street, Surrey. BYOBF is teaming up with local businesses to present High Chai Tea Party where you can indulge in English delights, pampering and – chai. The menu will include vegetarian and eggless options. Participants are also welcomed to invite their mother(s) and daughter(s) to this event. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $35 from https://www.meetup.com/Be-Your-Own-Best-Friend-South-Asian-Womens-Networking/

Punjabi Canadian Legacy Project Consultations

Phase II of Punjabi Canadian Legacy Project consultations in Surrey and Vancouver. The Vancouver consultation is taking place at the Khalsa Diwan Society’s Ross Street Gurdwara and the Komagata Maru Museum on Sunday, November 19, 12-3 p.m., in partnership with the Khalsa Diwan Society. The Surrey consultation will take place at the Surrey City Centre Public Library on Wednesday, November 22, 12- 3 p.m., in partnership with the Museum of Surrey. If you are able to attend, RSVP at sasi@ufv.ca or call 604-851-6301.

South Asian Business Association: Light Rail Transit Focus

The South Asian Business Association (SABA) and the Surrey Board of Trade are hosting a dialogue on the Surrey Light Rail Transit city-building initiative on Wednesday, November 22, at the Taj Park Convention Centre, 8580 132nd Street, Surrey, 6-8 p.m. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary admission – pre-registration required. The purpose of this event is to provide information on: 1. The 27 kilometre Light Rail Transit Project. 2. Why LRT was chosen over SkyTrain. 3. How LRT will use innovative technology. 4. How to take advantage of city building opportunities through rapid transit. 5. Perceptions and expectations of Surrey’s transit needs. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for catering purposes at info@businessinsurrey.com or contact Mirdula Babu at the Surrey Board of Trade at 604-581-7130.

Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of Canada

‘The Benefit Gala for Ekal Vidyalaya’ on Friday, December 1 from 6:30 p.m. onward at Royal King Palace in Surrey. The foundation is raising money to promote education in rural and tribal areas of India where it is very hard for the people to access schools / education. The Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of Canada is a registered not-for-profit charity organization that has built over 56,000 schools and enrolled 1.5 million children over the past 28 years. To reserve a table or for information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Sheetal Gupta at sheetalgupta99@gmail.com or 604-727-0149.

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade: CEO Series

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade are hosting Canada Post President and CEO Deepak Chopra as a part of their CEO Series: Canada Post: An e-commerce powerhouse. Chopra will speak about the quiet revolution he has led to reinvent the country’s primary postal operator — from the strategic bet on e-commerce to the successful outcomes that few expected in the age of digital disruption. This $8-billion corporation is the largest enabler of remote trade and commerce and has emerged as one of the most trusted brands in Canada. This insightful event is sure to have important takeaways for business owners and managers across all industries about how to adapt, evolve, innovate, and stay one step ahead of the curve. On Wednesday, December 6, at 7 a.m., at Pan Pacific Hotel – Crystal Pavilion Ballroom, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver. Members – Individuals: $59 + GST. Table of 8: $582 + GST. Non-members – Individuals: $118 + GST. Table of 8: $1,164 + GST. Schedule: Registration & Buffet Breakfast: 7-7:45 a.m. Program: 7:45-8:45 a.m. To attend, call 604-640-5474 and share the promo code: CANPOST.

(For more events, please visit the “Events” section of our website voiceonline.com)