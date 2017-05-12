(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

Richmond Night Market

From a giant inflatable birthday cake to an 80-foot-wide fun map of Canada there’s lots to experience while you’re here. Check out the “Canada 150” display from the City of Richmond. The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from May 12 to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

SikhRI

Emperor-Prophet: Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Interactive Workshop by Harinder Singh on Saturday, May 13, 2-5 p.m., at Strawberry Hill Library, 7399 122nd Street, Surrey. * Vaisakhi: Sabad to Khalsa / Society & Sikh Faith by Harinder Singh & Harminder Singh on Sunday, May 14, 12:30-4 p.m., at Strawberry Hill Library. http://www.sikhri.org/

South Asian Seniors: Group Birthday

Vedic Senior Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian senior members to attend a group birthday of 25 senior members born in March & April on Saturday, May 13, 11:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street. There will be refreshments and entertainment including guest singer Tejaswita Mohan. There will be a cake. Special vegetarian lunch will be served. Registration required for non-members. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for registration.

Punjabi Theatre

Luna’s voice: Exploring the Punjabi narrative Puran Bhagat. An arts-based workshop with the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies, UBC with local artists and performers, and special guests from India, Samuel John and Sohil Bhatia. Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m. at North Delta Secondary School, 11447 82nd Avenue, Delta.

Richmond-Vancouver Walk for ALS

Volunteers and families gather each year to show their support for Canadians living with ALS.

Every year, volunteers from all around the province team up with the ALS Society of BC to organize and lead a Walk for ALS. This year’s Richmond-Vancouver Walk will be held on May 13 at Garry Point Park in Steveston, Richmond. The Walk will start at 10:30 a.m., with check-in at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited and welcome to join this family friendly event.The 5km walk gives people the chance to raise funds and awareness for those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and their families. Leading up to the event, walkers collect pledges from family, friends, and colleagues who wish to sponsor them. On the day of the Walk, participants can enjoy various activities organized by the volunteers. Proceeds from the Walk for ALS go to the ALS Society of BC to provide support for people living with ALS and to invest in research to make the disease treatable not terminal. Website: www.walkforals.ca

Surrey RCMP: Celebrate Police Week

Come celebrate and help kickoff Police Week by visiting the Surrey RCMP’s Open House at their Main Detachment (14355 57th Avenue) on Saturday, May 13 from 12 to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend this family-friendly event at the country’s largest RCMP detachment. There will be police vehicles on display, demonstrations, kids’ police “briefings”, food, photos with Red Serge officers, and more. Featuring: Air 1 Helicopter, Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, Bike Team, Explosives Disposal Unit, RCMP Vehicles & Equipment, Forensic Identification Team, Kids “Watch Briefings”, Career & Volunteer Info, City of Surrey Public Safety Strategy, and popcorn, cotton candy, and pizza. Surrey RCMP urge you to travel smart – there will be limited parking on site. Check out their website for directions and transportation options. Dress for the weather conditions on the day of the event. Many of the activities and displays will be held outside.

B.C. Children’s Hospital

On Saturday, May 13, B.C. Children’s Hospital will be having its 18th annual Balding for Dollars main event to raise awareness and funds in support of children with cancer and blood disorders. The event is a family-friendly event, open to all ages. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CFRI building on the north side of BC Children’s Hospital. Around 50 brave individuals will be coming up on stage to shave their heads or chop their locks in support of BC’s young cancer warriors and their families. There will also be live entertainment, a photobooth, fun games, great food, facepainting, Disney Princesses, arts and crafts and so much more. This is a free event to attend with food and participation in certain stations by donation. For more information, visit www.baldingfordollar.com, find us on Facebook or contact Christine Tulloch, Balding for Dollars Administrator, at [email protected]

Indonesian Batik-making Demonstration

By Liza Wajong & Diandra Durando on Saturday May 13, 2 p.m., and Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. Free admission. At Vancouver Lipont Art Centre, 4211 No.3 Road, Richmond. Free parking is available on the south side of the building. Inquiries: [email protected] , 604-285-9975, www.lipont.com

Good Money Talks Small Business

Wednesday, May 17, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Surrey City Hall in Surrey, 13450 104th Avenue. Hosted by Vancity and Small Business BC. Reserve your spot at www.sbbc.co/goodmoneytalks2017.

CFOFO Youth Talent Show

Join the 14th Annual CFOFO Youth Talent Show (YTS) on May 27, organized by youth for all youth from various communities. This event will bring you a night of talent, passion and inspiration. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. The show provides an opportunity for the youth in the community to showcase their talents. The night will entail exciting performances, a vegetarian and non-vegetarian inclusive dinner, and a presentation of scholarships and youth volunteer service awards. Items in the night include Bollywood, Hip Hop, Traditional Fijian dance numbers, motivational talks, and English and Bollywood songs performed by youth Tickets purchased prior to the show are $20 and $25 at the door. Ticket prices for children aged 12 and under are $15. If you are interested in attending the event, you can purchase tickets through any executive board member of the CFOFO, or even a youth committee member. If you have any questions, or would like to purchase tickets, please contact: * CFOFO Interim Chairperson, Kelvin Chand: (604-603-4785) * Youth Talent Show Co-Chairperson, Ashley Prasad: (604-839-9643) * Youth Talent Show Co-Chairperson, Shannon Permal: (778-709-2853).

Scotiabank MS Walk

The Scotiabank MS Walk on Sunday, May 28, occurs during MS Awareness Month in 18 different locations and offers individuals and teams the chance to celebrate hope and join the fight against multiple sclerosis (MS) while raising crucial funds for the cause. All Scotiabank MS Walk events have routes of varying lengths, including wheelchair-accessible routes. Participants will also have the opportunity to join in on start/finish line activities and team awards ceremonies as well as hear amazing speeches from people living with MS. For a complete list of events and to register, the public may visit mswalks.ca or call 1‑604‑689‑3144. To learn more about MS and the activities of the MS Society of Canada, the public may visit mssociety.ca.

World Partnership Walk

Aga Khan Foundation Canada (AKFC): Vancouver’s World Partnership Walk on Sunday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at Lumbermen’s Arch, Stanley Park. Online: www.worldpartnershipwalk.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wpwalk

Community Café Addressing Bullying

Shakti Society has invited parents, teachers, social workers, organizations and individuals who have been impacted by bullying to share their thoughts. This will be an interactive forum where everyone will get the opportunity to talk about their experiences and to bring forth ideas to bring about meaningful change. On Wednesday, June 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Bollywood Banquet Hall, 8166 128th Street, Surrey. Panel of speakers: Nasima Nastoh. Founder of Hamed Nastoh’s Anti-Bullying Coalition. Founder of Stand Up, Speak Out against Bullying forum; Satie Shottha – community member, Shakti Society volunteer; Gary Lising – Former Mr. Gay Surrey, community leader; Neeti Tewari – Information Officer for BC Human Right Clinic. This forum is a free event and open to all. Childminding will be provided upon request. For additional information, contact Sonia at 604-307-8796 or email [email protected]

Surrey Relay for Life

June 17, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre: an inspirational, non-competitive, 12-hour fundraising event to celebrate life and fight cancer. To register, go to www.relayforlife.ca/surrey. For more information, call 604-837-6837.

Surrey Art Gallery: Vaisakhi

Passionate Colours: from now until July 14. The South Asian Artists Guild will be launching an exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery that embodies a zest for life and passion for colour. The artists in Passionate Colours are: Shital Anmol, Gunwant Bassi, Sanjoy Das, Vipin Kapoor, Baljit Kaur, Bindoo Matharu, Jay Panesar, Jarnail Singh, Navalpreet Rangi, Neeti Singh, Parminder Singh, and Mandeep Wirk. Surrey Art Gallery at 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey. Phone: 604-501-5566 / surrey.ca/artgallery. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. / Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / Sunday 12-5 p.m. / Closed Mondays and holidays.

ESL Book Clubs: Surrey Libraries

If you would like to practice your English and make new friends, join Surrey Libraries’ ESL Book Clubs. Come practice reading, speaking, and listening in English. Readers are welcome at any level from beginners to advanced. Library books will be provided (Levels 1-4). Call or visit the libraries to register. * City Centre Library: Wednesdays, 1 – 2:30 p.m. May 24, June 21 * Fleetwood Library: Saturdays, 1:30 – 3 p.m. May 17 * Guildford Library: Thursdays, 2 – 3:30 p.m. June 1 * Newton Library: Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. May 25, June 22 * Semiahmoo Library: Thursdays, 1 – 2:30 p.m. May 18, June 15. www.surreylibraries.ca

Surrey’s 150+ Summer Day Camps

Registration is open for City of Surrey’s 150+ fun, affordable and safe summer day camps designed to keep children and teens (ages 3–18) active and engaged over the school break. Parents have the option to pay 50% of the cost at the time of registration and the remaining balance on the first day of camp. Early registration is recommended as popular day camps fill up fast. In addition to Summer Fun 1-1 and Youth on the Move for youth ages 13–18 with disabilities, City of Surrey’s variety of unique day camps include: fun zone, pre-teen road trip, leadership, 3D animation, forest adventures, ready-set-paint, photography fun, basketball, and swim and skate. Free one-to-one staff support is available for children ages 6–13 with disabilities for a limited number of weeks. Extended camp hours are available through the Camp Connections program. For complete details, visit www.surrey.ca/daycamps or call 604-501-5100.

PICS: Free Self Employment Program

Are you unemployed or working less than 20 hours per week? Are you thinking of launching your own business? Join PICS for an information session on PICS’ Self Employment Program at one of PICS Offices: * Suite 205, 12725 80th Avenue, Surrey – every 2nd Wednesday of the month, or * 8153 Main Street (near Marine Drive), Vancouver – every 3rd Wednesday of the month. All info sessions are from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This program offers * Business Start-Up Training * Business Plan Writing * Business Advisor Support * Networking Events * Support During Business Launch Period. To attend a session, pre-register at [email protected] or 604-596-7722, ext. 150

