Yoga at Langara

The Indian Consulate General partners with Langara College to celebrate Third International Day of Yoga. When: Saturday, June 24, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Where: Langara College, 100 West 49th Avenue, Vancouver. Besides the demonstration of Asanas under Common Yoga Protocol by some renowned yoga gurus of Vancouver, the program will also include presentations by Langara College and India Tourism and a Quiz Section on Yoga. The event is free for all, but as the space is limited, all are requested to register themselves by email at [email protected] It will be on a first come, first served basis. Participants are being requested to bring their own yoga mats and refillable water bottles.

Eid-al-Fitr Prayer

BC Muslim Association, Surrey / Delta Branch: Muslim community of Greater Vancouver Area at Eid-al-Fitr celebration (Muslim community festivity after the holy month of Ramadan) – prayer in congregation on Sunday, June 25 or Monday, June 26 (subject to sighting of Moon), 7:30-8:30 a.m. On June 25 at Princess Margaret Secondary School, 12870 72nd Avenue, Surrey or on June 26 at Newton Athletic Park, 128th Street and 75th Avenue, Surrey (subject to dry weather). In case of rain or bad weather the prayer will be held at the main mosque located at 12407 72nd Avenue, Surrey. Check website www.thebcma.com to find out what day Eid takes place.

Free Eye Health Clinic

Canadian Eyesight Global Free Eye Health Clinic in Vancouver on Sunday, June 25, 1-4 p.m., at Khalsa Diwan Society, 8000 Ross Street, (Museum Building). A team led by eye surgeon Dr. David R.S. Neima will participate. Everyone is welcome. Contact: Anup S. Jubbal, Canadian Eyesight Global, Ph: (604) 582-0579 / www.CanadianEyesight.org

South Asian Seniors: Carpet Bowling

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to come and enjoy the fun of Carpet Bowling, a great exercise free of cost, and make some new friends on Sunday, June 25, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. Even if you have never played before, Baldev Raj Kohli will teach you. Tea and snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

MOSAIC Programs

* English Conversation Circle (Priority for Permanent Residents): Fridays, 6-8 p.m.. Contact: Mona at 604-438-8214. * WorkSafeBC Orientation & Workshop: Learn about workplace hazards and the rights and responsibilities surrounding workplace safety on June 30, 1-3 p.m. Contact: Rey at 604-438-8214. Location: MOSAIC Burnaby Centre for Immigrants, 5902 Kingsway.

Newton BIA: Newton Days

Throughout July and August, Newton Days will be taking over the Newton Grove on Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. Open to the community, everything will be free. Complete with a farms’ market, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks, henna, photo booth and Science World demonstrations. Newton Days is a push to create a more vibrant community within the Newton Town Centre. Dates: July 8, 15, 22 & August 12, 19, 26. Time: 12-4 p.m. Location: The Newton Grove, 13730 72nd Avenue, Surrey. More info: http://www.newtonbia.com/newton-days

Surrey Libraries: Young Adult Writing Contest

Surrey Libraries’ Young Adult Writing Contest (YAWC) turns 30 this year. The contest is open to ages 12-18 and is free to enter. Cash prizes of $150, $125, $100 per category and age group are awarded. Teens can submit short stories, poems, or comics before July 31, 11:59 p.m. Winners will be acknowledged at an Awards Gala in the Fall. For contest rules, visit the libraries or https://surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/young-adult-writing-contest

Sidak 2017

Sidak 2017 marks the 15th year that SikhRI is hosting the program. The program will be taking place from July 23 to August 5 at the Khalsa Centre in Miracle Valley, B.C. Sidak is a distinctive leadership development program for young adults seeking to increase their commitment towards Sikhi. This two-week intensive immersion into Sikh culture, language, values and community is held annually in the summer at the Khalsa Centre in British Columbia. This year we will be running 3 tracks: Gurbani 101: Introduction to Guru Granth Sahib / Sikhi 101: Introduction to Sikh History & Theology / Sikhi 201: Religion & Revolution. www.sikhri.org/sidak

Free Movies at Stanley Park

Fresh Air Cinema’s Evo Summer Cinema Series returning to the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadow by Second Beach in Stanley Park. Fresh Air Cinema will be running eight free shows this summer at sundown on Tuesdays in July and August: “The LEGO Batman Movie” (2017) – July 4; “The Goonies” (1985) – July 11; “Toy Story” (1995) – July 18; “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983) – July 25; “Beauty and the Beast Sing-A-Long” (1991) – August 1st; “Jaws” (1975) – August 8; “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002) – August 15; and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) – August 22.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Walk with the Dragon

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Walk with the Dragon is returning to the Lumbermen’s Arch, Stanley Park, on Sunday, July 16. Hosted by the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation, the event hopes to raise another $400,000 towards S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’s programs and services for seniors, women, youth and families that receive partial or no government funding. In addition to the traditional 3-km and 7-km excursions along the Stanley Park seawall, there will be stage performances represented by different cultures. A special performance by Syrian refugees will be featured on the stage. The event will have a Kids Zone area with bouncy castle, face painting, airbrush tattoos, balloon twister, photo-shoot, henna artist, crafts, and caricature artist to bring more fun to the young families and their kids. RBC’s sports training zone will provide special experience for young children and encourage them to learn to play. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. Information on team registration and online donations is now available on www.successfoundation.ca/walk2017/

PICS WIMI 45+ Program

PICS Society is providing an employment program called Workplace Integration for Mature Individuals (WIMI 45+), offering classes in the following: * Resume and cover letter building * Strengthen job search experience * Mentorship in pairing with local professional of your original profession * Job placement assistance and follow up support * Develop Work Action Plan and employer engagement. This program partners with local community and business employers who provide one to one follow up support, up to date employment trends, and follow up assistance for up to 9 months. Call now to reserve a seat for ongoing sessions in Vancouver and Surrey today: * Vancouver: 8159 Main Street, Vancouver. Ph: 604-324-7733 Ext. 230 * Surrey: #205 – 12725, 80th Avenue. Ph: 604-596 7722 ext. 117 and 124 or via email: [email protected]

Richmond Night Market

From a giant inflatable birthday cake to an 80-foot-wide fun map of Canada there’s lots to experience while you’re here. Check out the “Canada 150” display from the City of Richmond. The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

Surrey Art Gallery: Vaisakhi

Passionate Colours: from now until July 14. The South Asian Artists Guild has launched an exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery that embodies a zest for life and passion for colour. The artists in Passionate Colours are: Shital Anmol, Gunwant Bassi, Sanjoy Das, Vipin Kapoor, Baljit Kaur, Bindoo Matharu, Jay Panesar, Jarnail Singh, Navalpreet Rangi, Neeti Singh, Parminder Singh, and Mandeep Wirk. Surrey Art Gallery at 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey. Phone: 604-501-5566 / surrey.ca/artgallery. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. / Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / Sunday 12-5 p.m. / Closed Mondays and holidays.

