Newton BIA: Newton Days

Throughout July and August, Newton Days will be taking over the Newton Grove on Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. Open to the community, everything will be free. Complete with a farms’ market, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks, henna, photo booth and Science World demonstrations. Newton Days is a push to create a more vibrant community within the Newton Town Centre. Dates: July 8, 15, 22 & August 12, 19, 26. Time: 12-4 p.m. Location: The Newton Grove, 13730 72nd Avenue, Surrey. More info: http://www.newtonbia.com/newton-days

George Mackie Library, Delta

Everyone is welcome to Positively Canadian on Saturday, July 8, from 2-3 p.m. Learn interesting or quirky facts, stats and tips about Canada’s history, geography, people, culture and more in this fun and informative celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday with Heather Pattullo, author of Positively Canadian: A Fun Guide to Canadian Language, Culture and History. There will be an opportunity to buy copies of Heather’s book and have it signed. * Are you or do you know a newcomer to Canada? The George Mackie Library offers a number of programs or services. Punjabi / English Settlement Workers are available every second Tuesday from 1- 5 p.m. (July 18, August 1, 15, 29) providing free and confidential services for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC as they adjust to their new life in Canada. * During the summer, staff is taking our Conversation Circle outside! Join Walk & Talk to practice speaking English while enjoying a walk in the open-air on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. * On Tuesday, July 18 from 6:30-8 p.m., come hear two published poets / authors read and discuss their work at Poetry Night in Punjabi. Bring your questions. This evening is offered in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

Trinjan – The Punjabi Folk

Annual festival of mothers and daughters – and women’s health fair: Mela Mawan – Dhiyan Da on Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m. at Dhaliwal Hall, Surrey, 128th Street and 82nd Avenue. Tickets available at Golden Star Video (York Centre), Surrey, and Kamal’s Video, Scott Road, Surrey. For more info, call 604-612-4586.

South Asian Seniors: Spiritual Discourse

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to attend a spiritual discourse by Swami Udit Chaithanya, a teacher of Vedanta from Kerala, India, on Sunday, July 9, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. Swamiji will answer all your religious questions. Tea and snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

Centering Ourselves: Writing in a Racialized Canada

Program dates: September 5-16. Application deadline: July 12. Apply online: https://goo.gl/425P9B. Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. This two-week literary residency nurtures a new frame of contemporary Canadian writing. Faculty: Phinder Dulai, David Chariandy, Sonnet L’Abbé, Katherine Vermette and Liz Howard.

Fiji Festival

Free admission on Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Swangard Stadium, corner of Kingsway and Boundary (Burnaby). Bula! Fiji Association of BC, Jai Fiji Television and Carter GM (Burnaby), and Western Community College present Fiji Festival. For more information, contact Vincent Puran Prakash at 604-434-3820 / Email: [email protected] / www.jaifijitv.com Food and entertainment, and beer garden.

Movies Under The Stars

Movies Under The Stars: Mary Poppins Sing-A-Long. When: Saturday, July 15 at 5 p.m. (activities); movie begins at sundown. Where: Civic Plaza at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104th Avenue. What: Free outdoor movie sing-a-long. Special vendors and entertainers beginning at 5 p.m. Dipsy Doodle will be back with her popular candy creations, and Whimsy Jewel’s will be on site with some special Canada 150 and Mary Poppins themed jewelry. Prospera will be on site handing out free popcorn, and the North Surrey Lions will be selling hot dogs and snacks. There will be a number of games and fun activities planned before the show. Listen to a storybook reading courtesy of Surrey Library, or watch one of the many performers that have been lined up before the show. There will also be a crafts tent and free face-painting for all attendees. Arrive early to watch world class kite dancer Tristan Underwood fly his kite around the plaza in a whirl of colour and music. So grab your blankets, lawn chairs, friends and family and join the fun.

India Cultural Centre of Canada: Canada Day

India Cultural Centre of Canada (Gurdwara Nanak Niwas), 8600 No.5 Road, Richmond will be celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday on Sunday, July 16, from 10:30 a.m. onwards. The Mayor of Richmond will address the congregation. Vegetarian lunch served in the main dining hall. Everyone is invited to join in.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Walk with the Dragon

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Walk with the Dragon is returning to the Lumbermen’s Arch, Stanley Park, on Sunday, July 16. Hosted by the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation, the event hopes to raise another $400,000 towards S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’s programs and services for seniors, women, youth and families that receive partial or no government funding. In addition to the traditional 3-km and 7-km excursions along the Stanley Park seawall, there will be stage performances represented by different cultures. A special performance by Syrian refugees will be featured on the stage. The event will have a Kids Zone area with bouncy castle, face painting, airbrush tattoos, balloon twister, photo-shoot, henna artist, crafts, and caricature artist to bring more fun to the young families and their kids. RBC’s sports training zone will provide special experience for young children and encourage them to learn to play. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. Information on team registration and online donations is now available on www.successfoundation.ca/walk2017/

Surrey Libraries: Young Adult Writing Contest

Surrey Libraries’ Young Adult Writing Contest (YAWC) turns 30 this year. The contest is open to ages 12-18 and is free to enter. Cash prizes of $150, $125, $100 per category and age group are awarded. Teens can submit short stories, poems, or comics before July 31, 11:59 p.m. Winners will be acknowledged at an Awards Gala in the Fall. For contest rules, visit the libraries or https://surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/young-adult-writing-contest

Surrey Libraries: Kids’ Summer Reading Club

Parents, studies show that kids who keep reading all summer long do better when they return to school in the fall. A great way to keep kids reading during the summer months is to sign them up for the Summer Reading Club at Surrey Libraries. It’s free. This year’s theme is Walk on the Wild Side. Kids will receive a reading log to record their summer reading and can collect stickers, enter contests, win prizes, and attend great programs, all summer long. All for free. Kids who read for 49 days get awarded a special reading medal. Sign your kids up today at your local Surrey Libraries branch. www.surreylibraries.ca

Free Movies at Stanley Park

Fresh Air Cinema’s Evo Summer Cinema Series returning to the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadow by Second Beach in Stanley Park. Fresh Air Cinema will be running eight free shows this summer at sundown on Tuesdays in July and August: “The Goonies” (1985) – July 11; “Toy Story” (1995) – July 18; “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983) – July 25; “Beauty and the Beast Sing-A-Long” (1991) – August 1; “Jaws” (1975) – August 8; “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002) – August 15; and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) – August 22.

Sidak 2017

Sidak 2017 marks the 15th year that SikhRI is hosting the program. The program will be taking place from July 23 to August 5 at the Khalsa Centre in Miracle Valley, B.C. Sidak is a distinctive leadership development program for young adults seeking to increase their commitment towards Sikhi. This two-week intensive immersion into Sikh culture, language, values and community is held annually in the summer at the Khalsa Centre in British Columbia. This year we will be running 3 tracks: Gurbani 101: Introduction to Guru Granth Sahib / Sikhi 101: Introduction to Sikh History & Theology / Sikhi 201: Religion & Revolution. www.sikhri.org/sidak

MOSAIC Program

English Conversation Circles for Newcomers: Fridays, 6–8 p.m. until August 11. Contact Mona at 604-438-8214. MOSAIC Burnaby Centre for Immigrants, 5902 Kingsway.

PICS WIMI 45+ Program

PICS Society is providing an employment program called Workplace Integration for Mature Individuals (WIMI 45+), offering classes in the following: * Resume and cover letter building * Strengthen job search experience * Mentorship in pairing with local professional of your original profession * Job placement assistance and follow up support * Develop Work Action Plan and employer engagement. This program partners with local community and business employers who provide one to one follow up support, up to date employment trends, and follow up assistance for up to 9 months. Call now to reserve a seat for ongoing sessions in Vancouver and Surrey today: * Vancouver: 8159 Main Street, Vancouver. Ph: 604-324-7733 Ext. 230 * Surrey: #205 – 12725, 80th Avenue. Ph: 604-596 7722 ext. 117 and 124 or via email: [email protected]

Richmond Night Market

From a giant inflatable birthday cake to an 80-foot-wide fun map of Canada there’s lots to experience while you’re here. Check out the “Canada 150” display from the City of Richmond. The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

Surrey Art Gallery: Vaisakhi

Passionate Colours: from now until July 14. The South Asian Artists Guild has launched an exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery that embodies a zest for life and passion for colour. The artists in Passionate Colours are: Shital Anmol, Gunwant Bassi, Sanjoy Das, Vipin Kapoor, Baljit Kaur, Bindoo Matharu, Jay Panesar, Jarnail Singh, Navalpreet Rangi, Neeti Singh, Parminder Singh, and Mandeep Wirk. Surrey Art Gallery at 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey. Phone: 604-501-5566 / surrey.ca/artgallery. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. / Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / Sunday 12-5 p.m. / Closed Mondays and holidays.

