B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, December 9

Gurdwara Nanak Niwas: New Executive

Richmond: India Cultural Centre of Canada’s Gurdwara Nanak Niwas’ executive committee was elected for a term of three years (2018-2020): Chairman: Asa Singh Johal, President: Balbir Singh Jawanda, Vice President: Sohan Singh Basi, General Secretary: Chain Singh Batth, Secretary: Balwant Singh Sanghera, Assistant Secretary: Kanwarjit Singh Sihota, Treasurer: Mohan Singh Sandhu, Vice Treasurer: Ubed Singh Sidhu, Assistant Treasurer: Amrik Singh Jawanda. The Directors: Rana Singh Dulay, Surjit Singh Gill, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Kashmir Kaur Johal, Manjit Kaur Johal and Anant Pal Singh. Honorary Directors: Darshan (Donny) Singh Basran and Satpal Singh Johal.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Event & Broadcast

Rogers Hometown Hockey Event & Broadcast event at City Hall Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey, on: * Saturday, December 9 – Festival open from noon to 6 p.m. * Sunday, December 10 – Festival opens at noon and runs through the end of the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party. Broadcast: special guests – Owen Hopkins, Dave Babych, Rick Hansen, Brenden Dillon, Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi Broadcast Team. Game Matchup – Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 3:30 p.m. (Sportsnet, Sportsnet Now, Rogers NHL Live). Features – * Jujhar Khaira: Edmonton Oilers’ forward Jujhar Khaira shares the story of his hockey upbringing in Surrey. * Brenden Dillon: San Jose Sharks’ defenseman Brenden Dillon talks about Surrey and his connection to the HEROS program. HEROS helps at-risk youth by connecting them with mentors through the game of hockey. * My Hometown Must: Tara Slone takes Bollywood dance lessons in downtown Surrey.

South Asian Seniors: Feeling Tired

Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults and senior members as well as non-members to attend a power point presentation on “Tired of feeling tired – a common cause of fatigue with ageing,” by Dr. Brian Gluvic, a naturopathic physician, on Sunday, December 10, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. There will be a question-and-answer sesssion after the presentation. Tea and light snacks will be served. Contact Surendra Handa, coordinator, at 604-507-9945 for further information.

VanDusen Festival of Lights

The 33rd annual VanDusen Festival of Lights (FOL) returns from now to January 7 (closed December 25). More than 15 acres of the Garden will be decorated with millions of lights. FOL includes the Dancing Lights show on Livingstone Lake, stories and selfies with Santa, indoor Festival Stage with entertainment, licensed fireside lounge, and the Air France carousel. Look out for selfie spots and photo opportunities and share with #VanDusenFOL. All FOL activities are included with admission. A wide selection of food trucks will be on site serving up their savoury creations, along with on-site favourites Shaughnessy Restaurant and Truffles Café. FOL will be partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation for the 17th consecutive year. Donations in the candle grotto and sales of glow star necklaces help make children’s wishes come true. When riding the carousel, snap, share and tag your photos on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, using the hashtag #AFxParisCarousel, for a chance to win tickets. To save money and skip the lineup, buy tickets online. More information about the event can be found at vandusenfestivaloflights.ca. People who buy tickets for FOL also will also receive a free ticket to Holiday Heights at Bloedel – Arctic Oasis, which runs December 15 to January 7 (closed December 25). More information at vancouver.ca/holidayheights

Bright Nights Christmas Train

The Bright Nights Christmas Train is celebrating the 20-year partnership between the Vancouver Park Board and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. The attraction features displays with more than three million lights, train decorations, entertainment, and Santa Claus. A quarter of a million people enjoy this seasonal attraction each year. The matinee and evening Bright Nights train runs from now until Saturday, January 6. Hours of operation vary. It is closed Christmas Day. Advance tickets are available at ticketleader.ca or by calling 604-252-3700. Same-day tickets are available at the Stanley Park Railway Plaza starting at 10 a.m. daily. A portion of each day’s tickets is set aside for on-site sells. Special live shows and visuals will be performed by Mortal Coil Performance Society. Donations in bins at the front gate and partial proceeds from train admissions support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Donations are also accepted for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

Muriel Arnason Library: Christmas Cheer

Tuesday, December 12, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Muriel Arnason Library presents its annual ‘Christmas Cheer’ event with a new twist. Join the celebration and experience the magic of the green screen: have your picture taken with a Christmas background of your choice. Staff will email you your awesome holiday photo. Speakers will share some interesting stories covering the multicultural aspects of the celebration. The event will include colouring sheets and crafts for children. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while listening to seasonal music from the library’s collection. This is a free, drop-in program for all ages. Muriel Arnason Library is located at 20338 – 65th Avenue. Phone: 604-532-3590.

Shakti Dance Society AGM

Shakti Dance Society invites its members and friends to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m. at 2718 West 22nd Avenue, Vancouver. In order to vote at the AGM, you must be a current member of the society. The annual membership fee is $10 and may be paid at the door (cash or cheque). A membership form is available on society’s website at www.shaktidancesociety.com/contact.

Indian Ex-servicemen Society

The Annual General Body meeting of the Indian Ex-servicemen Society, Surrey, will be held on Sunday, December 17, at 1 p.m. at Seniors Centre at #200 7050 120th Street (on the premises of Guru Nanak Singh Temple, Surrey). Al members of the society are requested to attend the meeting.

English Conversation Circle

MOSAIC: Facilitator: Jane Shim. Topics: Federal and provincial government * Illness and medical care * Banking * Library and post office * Work * Food. Language requirement: Minimum English Level 3. Wednesdays, January 10 – February 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Contact: MOSAIC at 304-2730. Commercial Drive, Vancouver. Shaima: 604-438-8214. sjaff@mosaicbc.org

