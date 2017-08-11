(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

Volunteer Opportunities VIFF 2017

September 28-October 13: Join us in hosting one of the largest film festivals in North America. Apply now at viff.org: distribution • guest services • hospitality • customer support • special events • marketing • photography • exhibitions • transportation • videography • set up crew • tech support • sponsorship • development • street team • volunteer services • box office • administration • servers • translation+language assistance • special events • bartenders • photography. Want more? Lead positions available. [email protected].

Robson Park Festival

The Salmon Habitat Restoration Program (SHaRP) is celebrating Surrey’s commitment to environmental stewardship with the second annual Robson Park Festival on Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Robson Park is home to Robson Creek, which is a protected natural salmon habitat. Festival attendees will learn about the importance of salmon habitats through a variety of salmon-themed activities and crafts. Also included are a free BBQ lunch, cotton candy, popcorn, and bouncy castle, as well as a hands-on invasive plant removal led by the SHaRP team. Removing invasive plant species such as Himalayan blackberry, English ivy, and morning glory, helps to maintain the park’s diverse natural habitat. Robson Park is located at 12678 100th Avenue. For more information visit www.surrey.ca/sharp.

Author Rana Ayyub Event

Author and journalist Rana Ayyub, who exposed the involvement of Indian officials in the systematic killings of Muslims in Gujarat, will be speaking at an event being organized by Radical Desi and Indians Abroad for Pluralist India on Saturday, August 12 at 2 p.m. in Dr. Amebdkar Room of the Surrey Central Library. Following her talk, she will be presented with the Courageous Journalism Award. Both English and Punjabi editions of her book will be available at the event and she will be present for book signing.

Movies Under The Stars

Month of movies: each movie will begin at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to come early to grab a good spot for viewing the movies. There will be entertainment and activities beginning at 5 p.m. to keep the crowd energized. All you need to bring is your lawns chairs and blankets for a night of entertainment that’s perfect for the entire family. “Sing!” on Saturday, August 12, “Moana” on Saturday, August 19, and Disney’s newest “Beauty and the Beast” on Saturday, August 26.

Newton BIA: Newton Days

Throughout August, Newton Days will be taking over the Newton Grove on Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. Open to the community, everything will be free. Complete with a farms’ market, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks, henna, photo booth and Science World demonstrations. Newton Days is a push to create a more vibrant community within the Newton Town Centre. Dates: August 12, 19, 26. Time: 12-4 p.m. Location: The Newton Grove, 13730 72nd Avenue, Surrey. More info: http://www.newtonbia.com/newton-days

South Asian Seniors: Control Your Anger

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to attend a very important and very common problem – Control your anger before it controls you – by Dr. Kala Singh, Clinical Manager at Fraser Health Authority, and also a well known speaker on philosophy of life and spirituality, on Sunday, August 13, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. There will be a question and answer session. Tea and snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

Tibetan Cultural Society of BC

Tibet Festival: VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver, on Sunday, August 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tibet Festival is a celebration of culture and community, hosted by the Tibetan Cultural Society (TCS) of BC. Join us for traditional dance performances, talks on cultural practices, and a market bazaar. Learn Tibetan language and calligraphy, and enjoy delicious food. This is a family friendly event. $10 admission: http://www.tcsofbc.org/ ; [email protected]

Free Movies at Stanley Park

Fresh Air Cinema’s Evo Summer Cinema Series returning to the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadow by Second Beach in Stanley Park. Fresh Air Cinema is running free shows this summer at sundown on Tuesdays in August: “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002) – August 15; and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) – August 22.

George Mackie Library, Delta

Are you or do you know a newcomer to Canada? The George Mackie Library offers a number of programs or services. Punjabi / English Settlement Workers are available every second Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. (August 15, August 29) providing free and confidential services for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC as they adjust to their new life in Canada. * During the summer, staff is taking our Conversation Circle outside! Join Walk & Talk to practice speaking English while enjoying a walk in the open-air on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m.

MOSAIC Surrey

Canadian citizenship preparation on August 16 & 17, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at MOSAIC Surrey Newcomers’ Centre, 200 – 7134 King George Boulevard. Contact: Attif at 778-591-9334, ext. 126.

Public Library Card at PNE

Surrey Libraries will participate in Public Library Day at the Fair at the PNE. Thanks to a partnership between the Fair and Public Library InterLINK, the public can get a discounted $5 gate admission on Wednesday, August 23 by showing their library card. One card must be shown per person to receive the discount and ID is recommended. (The Fair is free for children under the age of 13). Don’t have a library card? Get one now for free. Visit your local branch of Surrey Libraries. Make sure you bring your ID. https://surreylibraries.ca/get-library-card. Surrey Libraries will participate alongside InterLINK member libraries in onsite activities from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fair attendees can stop by the library zone near Toon City and Gate 4 for lively activities, or simply, to take a break in the relaxation zone. Members of the Vancouver Canucks will be performing scheduled storytimes at the Toon City Stage and after, will sign autographs in the Library Zone. There will also be impromptu storytimes, maker activities, games, and more.

Surrey Libraries: Kids’ Summer Reading Club

Parents, studies show that kids who keep reading all summer long do better when they return to school in the fall. A great way to keep kids reading during the summer months is to sign them up for the Summer Reading Club at Surrey Libraries. It’s free. This year’s theme is Walk on the Wild Side. Kids will receive a reading log to record their summer reading and can collect stickers, enter contests, win prizes, and attend great programs, all summer long. All for free. Kids who read for 49 days get awarded a special reading medal. Sign your kids up today at your local Surrey Libraries branch. www.surreylibraries.ca

Support Diabetes Canada

On Wednesday, September 13, Diabetes Canada is encouraging B.C.’s workforce to leave work at 3 p.m. to get active while helping to put an end to diabetes by participating in Free at 3. The goal of the event is to educate individuals on why incorporating physical activity into their daily lives can help reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. Yoga, an office boot camp, a walk on your lunch break—all count. Get your organization onboard and start planning your Free at 3 activities. For more information or to register, visit diabetes.ca/freeat3.

Surrey Board of Trade Awards

The Surrey Board of Trade will announce the winners of the awards at its 11th Annual Surrey Environment and Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday, September 14 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Avenue, Surrey). Time: Lunch and registration at 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Program 12-1:30 p.m. Admission: $50 + GST each (member) or $65 + GST each (non-member). For further information, contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, [email protected] at 604-634-0342.

PICS WIMI 45+ Program

PICS Society is providing an employment program called Workplace Integration for Mature Individuals (WIMI 45+), offering classes in the following: * Resume and cover letter building * Strengthen job search experience * Mentorship in pairing with local professional of your original profession * Job placement assistance and follow up support * Develop Work Action Plan and employer engagement. This program partners with local community and business employers who provide one to one follow up support, up to date employment trends, and follow up assistance for up to 9 months. Call now to reserve a seat for ongoing sessions in Vancouver and Surrey today: * Vancouver: 8159 Main Street, Vancouver. Ph: 604-324-7733 Ext. 230 * Surrey: #205 – 12725, 80th Avenue. Ph: 604-596 7722 ext. 117 and 124 or via email: [email protected]

Richmond Night Market

The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

