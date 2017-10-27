B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, October 28

(These are FREE listings. Submit your event at [email protected])

Surrey Canada 150 Community Awards

Randeep S. Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre has launched the Canada 150 Community Awards for Surrey Centre. These awards will recognize exceptional individuals who work or live in the boundaries of the federal riding of Surrey Centre. Sarai will be recognizing persons who have demonstrated excellence within the community in the categories of entrepreneurialism, leadership, service, law enforcement, heroism and volunteerism. The deadline to apply is November 23 and there will be an award ceremony in early December. Check out Sarai`s community website or his social media channels for updates.

Surrey Schools Coalition Rally

The Surrey Schools Coalition (Surrey DPAC, Urban Development Institute, Greater Vancouver Homebuilders Association, Surrey Board of Trade) invites media and families to a fun, free, community event. A rally will take place on Saturday, October 28 at Earl Marriott Secondary School (15751 16th Avenue, Surrey) between 12 and 2 p.m. to engage Surrey families on the issues surrounding the need for more and timely capital funding for new schools in Surrey’s high growth areas and to let everyone know how they can help. Government representatives will also be in attendance. The Surrey Schools Coalition is hosting this community event to show the provincial government that Surrey families are getting tired of waiting. There will be a short presentation from the Surrey Schools Coalition at 12:15 p.m. Since it is so close to Halloween we are encouraging families and friends to bring their kids dressed in their best costumes. There will be free food from local food trucks as well as prizes for the best dressed kids. Finally, there will be a special appearance by the Paw Patrol to entertain everyone (but mostly the kids).

Lohana Cultural Association of BC

Invites all to Jalaram Jayanti Celebrations with bhajans and kirtans on Saturday, October 28 at Shiv Mandir, 5600 Dorset Street, Burnaby. Priti Bhojan at 5:30 p.m. Bhajan / Kirtan from 7-8:30 p.m. For info, contact Vasant Lakhani at 604-987-1925.

Richa Sharma in Surrey

Surrey is hosting Bollywood’s Richa Sharma for the first time as the #SufiQueen comes to perform at Bell Performing Art Centre on Saturday, October 28. Richa is bringing her #JOGIdeNaalWorldTour2017. Concert tickets: $35,45,55,65,75 & VIP – available at #KamalVideoPalaceSurrey or can be bought online at www.vtixonline.com or call Kamal Sharma at (604) 592-9777 or (604) 833-1977.

South Asian Seniors: Talk on Heart

Vedic Senior Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults and senior members as well as non-members to attend a presentation on the “Difference between Congestive Heart Failure and Heart Attack” by cardiologist Dr. Kapil Bhagirath on Sunday, October 29, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. Tea & snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

Annual “Run for Delta”

Sunday, October 29 at 9 a.m. at North Delta Recreation Centre – 11415 84th Avenue, Delta. The annual Run for Delta organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada to support the development of the Delta Hospital Foundation and Surrey Food Bank. The Run attracts professional runners, casual runners as well as walkers from across Delta, Vancouver and other parts of the province. Participants attend with their families and many seek additional fundraising for the Delta Hospital Foundation. The event is supported by the Corporation of Delta, the Delta Police and Delta School Board. Participants may take part in walking / jogging / running a 1km or 5km route. Further details are at www.runfordelta.com. Local businesses interested in sponsorship or marketing opportunities, are asked to reach out to [email protected] or call 778-988-1842. Register today and enjoy the complimentary breakfast and $5 lunch.

Shakti Society

Shakti Society’s 5th Annual Wellness Day on Sunday, October 29, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at Bollywood Banquet Hall, 8166 128th Street, Surrey. Cost: Free. A mini retreat for the mind, body and soul, a day of interactive workshops to enhance your physical, mental and spiritual well-being with yoga, meditation, Zumba, financial information and many other life enhancing modalities. Light and healthy breakfast, lunch and snacks; yoga session; inspiring talks and workshops on topics related to health and wellness, personal growth and practical tools for success; variety of modalities to experience including massage, aromatherapy, vaastu. Booths can be booked for a nominal fee of $50. To learn more, call 604-307-8796 or Email [email protected]. First 100 early bird tickets will be entered into a draw to win some fabulous prizes.

Halloween Fun at Central City

Families are invited to come to Central City from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31 for a spooktacular time at the centre’s free Halloween Fun Event. Kids ages 12 and under dressed in costume can take part in centre-wide trick-or-treating at participating stores (while limited treats last). Plus, families can enjoy Halloween craft activities, face-painting, balloon artists, entertainment, story-time, and more (near Winners). For more information on this free event, visit www.centralcity.ca.

Moving Forward Family Services Fundraiser

MFFS founder Gary Thandi and his team invite you to the 2nd Annual Moving Forward Family Services Fundraiser on Thursday, November 2 at Aria Banquet Hall in Surrey. Doors open at 6 p.m. It’s a family-friendly Halloween theme costume party and dressing up is recommended but optional. Awards will be given out for Best Dressed, Scariest, Most Creative, Best DIY Costume, etc. There will also be a silent auction, great lineup of entertainment, keynote speaker, raffle, door prizes, dinner & cash bar. Kids are welcome. Tickets: $40 for adults; $20 for children. MFFS caters to community members all across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. It’s a non-profit and registered charitable organization that provides counselling services to everyone regardless of their income level. For more information regarding the event, tickets and sponsorship, contact Rina Gill at 778-688-4973 or Gary Thandi at [email protected]. Website: www.movingforwardfamilyservices.com

2017 Surrey Business Award

On Thursday, November 2, the Surrey Board of Trade will recognize 7 of Surrey’s best businesses in different award categories at the Academy Awards style 19th Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards. Networking Cocktail Reception: 6-7 p.m. Dinner and Awards Presentation: 7-9:30 p.m. Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Avenue, Surrey). Tickets are $110 (+GST) each or $1,150 (+GST) for a table of 11. Tickets can be purchased at businessinsurrey.com or by calling 604-581-7130.

BC Seniors Shanthi Nilayam

BC Seniors Shanthi Nilayam’s annual dinner will be held on Saturday November 4 at 5 p.m. at Wilson Heights United Church, 1634 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver. Tickets: $15; Children 5-12: $8. All invited. For tickets and other details, contact Prem at 604-277-9974 or email [email protected]w.ca

Dr. Ambedkar Memorial Lecture

SANSAD invites all to the Annual Dr. Ambedkar Memorial Lecture 2017, the first in a joint initiative by Chetna Association, Dr. Hari Sharma Foundation, Institute for the Humanities SFU, Centre for India and South Asia Research and other departments at UBC: Decoding Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar by Professor Vivek Kumar on Saturday, November 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Simon Fraser University Surrey, Room 3310 – 13450 102nd Avenue, Surrey. Kumar is Professor of Sociology and Dr. Ambedkar Chair at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, New Delhi. This is a free event.

Author Rupi Kaur in Vancouver

The Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC) Society presents An Evening with Rupi Kaur on Wednesday, November 8, 8-9:15 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.) at the Orpheum Theatre, 601 Smithe Street at Seymour, Vancouver. Admission: $30.25 + fees. http://bit.ly/2yahGmg. The New York Times bestselling author and performer is returning to launch her new book, “the sun and her flowers”.

Sudnya Dance Academy

Sudnya Dance Academy’s 20th anniversary show celebrates 150 years of Indian heritage in Canada. Surrey Civic Theatres presents the premiere of Sudnya Dance Academy’s production of Married to Canada—a moving portrayal through Indian classical and folk dance styles of the hopes, dreams, and traditions an Indian bride brings to Canada—at the Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre (13750 88th Avenue) on November 11 at 8 p.m. Running time is approximately 2 hours 30 minutes, including intermission. Tickets are $19 to $30, including all fees. Box Office: 604-501-5566 / 13750–88 Avenue. Tickets online: tickets.surrey.ca.

Squamish’s Refresh Market

One hundred makers and pop-up shops will participate in the Squamish’s 12th Refresh Market on Friday, November 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Coast Railway Heritage Park. Early bird and VIP access tickets are on sale now.

Refresh Market will take place on Friday, November 17 from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, $3 online and free for kids under 12. The first to arrive on both Friday and Saturday will receive one of 50 market swag bags. For full event details visit http://refreshmarket.ca. To purchase Early Bird tickets that include access on both Friday and Saturday, First Dibs and advance online tickets visit http://refreshmarket.ca/tickets.

(For more events, please visit the “Events” section of our website voiceonline.com)