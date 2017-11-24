B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, November 25

(These are FREE listings. Submit your event at EditorVoice@gmail.com)

Surrey: Lighting of Christmas Tree

This free community event will feature live music on four stages, an expanded Holiday Market, photos with Santa and the lighting of the 55-foot Christmas Tree on Saturday, November 25, 12-7 p.m. Schedule: 12:55 p.m. (Main Stage) – Santa Arrives. 5:30 p.m. (Main Stage) – Ruth B. 6:30 p.m. (Main Stage) – Tree Lighting Ceremony. Location: Surrey City Hall Plaza, Atrium and City Centre Library, 13450 104th Avenue. The 2017 festival will be headlined by up-and-coming Canadian pop sensation Ruth B. Additional features include amusement rides, a zip line, family activities, road hockey, a Canada 150 Zone and children’s crafts. For more information including the full festival schedule, visit www.surrey.ca/treelighting.

George Mackie Library

Do you want a unique button that makes the perfect I-statement? Are you creative? Fashion your own shiny new buttons at the Saturday Pop-Up Workshop: Button Making for Teens at the George Mackie Library, 8440 112th Street, Delta. Be inspired by your favourite book or showcase your own artwork. All supplies – coloured markers, pencils and collage material – will be provided. Just bring your ideas when you pop in anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 25.

World Religions Conference

Join us at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 25 for a World Religions Conference at the Baitur Rahman Mosque in Delta, wherein we and our panelists will be discussing the role of faith in cultivating peace in Canada. This is a free event and all are welcome. For more information or to register, contact ahmadiyya.bc.outreach@gmail.com or Acharya Dwivedi at 604-507-3099.

Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of Canada

‘The Benefit Gala for Ekal Vidyalaya’ on Friday, December 1 from 6:30 p.m. onward at Royal King Palace in Surrey. The foundation is raising money to promote education in rural and tribal areas of India where it is very hard for the people to access schools / education. The Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of Canada is a registered not-for-profit charity organization that has built over 56,000 schools and enrolled 1.5 million children over the past 28 years. To reserve a table or for information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Sheetal Gupta at sheetalgupta99@gmail.com or 604-727-0149.

VanDusen Festival of Lights

The 33rd annual VanDusen Festival of Lights (FOL) returns December 1 to January 7 (closed December 25). More than 15 acres of the Garden will be decorated with millions of lights. FOL includes the Dancing Lights show on Livingstone Lake, stories and selfies with Santa, indoor Festival Stage with entertainment, licensed fireside lounge, and the Air France carousel. Look out for selfie spots and photo opportunities and share with #VanDusenFOL. All FOL activities are included with admission. A wide selection of food trucks will be on site serving up their savoury creations, along with on-site favourites Shaughnessy Restaurant and Truffles Café. FOL will be partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation for the 17th consecutive year. Donations in the candle grotto and sales of glow star necklaces help make children’s wishes come true. When riding the carousel, snap, share and tag your photos on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, using the hashtag #AFxParisCarousel, for a chance to win tickets. To save money and skip the lineup, buy tickets online. More information about the event can be found at vandusenfestivaloflights.ca. People who buy tickets for FOL also will also receive a free ticket to Holiday Heights at Bloedel – Arctic Oasis, which runs December 15 to January 7 (closed December 25). More information at vancouver.ca/holidayheights

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade: CEO Series

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade are hosting Canada Post President and CEO Deepak Chopra as a part of their CEO Series: Canada Post: An e-commerce powerhouse. Chopra will speak about the quiet revolution he has led to reinvent the country’s primary postal operator — from the strategic bet on e-commerce to the successful outcomes that few expected in the age of digital disruption. This $8-billion corporation is the largest enabler of remote trade and commerce and has emerged as one of the most trusted brands in Canada. This insightful event is sure to have important takeaways for business owners and managers across all industries about how to adapt, evolve, innovate, and stay one step ahead of the curve. On Wednesday, December 6, at 7 a.m., at Pan Pacific Hotel – Crystal Pavilion Ballroom, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver. Members – Individuals: $59 + GST. Table of 8: $582 + GST. Non-members – Individuals: $118 + GST. Table of 8: $1,164 + GST. Schedule: Registration & Buffet Breakfast: 7-7:45 a.m. Program: 7:45-8:45 a.m. To attend, call 604-640-5474 and share the promo code: CANPOST.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Event & Broadcast

Rogers Hometown Hockey Event & Broadcast event at City Hall Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey, on: * Saturday, December 9 – Festival open from noon to 6 p.m. * Sunday, December 10 – Festival opens at noon and runs through the end of the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party. Broadcast: special guests – Owen Hopkins, Dave Babych, Rick Hansen, Brenden Dillon, Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi Broadcast Team. Game Matchup – Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 3:30 p.m. (Sportsnet, Sportsnet Now, Rogers NHL Live). Features – * Jujhar Khaira: Edmonton Oilers’ forward Jujhar Khaira shares the story of his hockey upbringing in Surrey. * Brenden Dillon: San Jose Sharks’ defenseman Brenden Dillon talks about Surrey and his connection to the HEROS program. HEROS helps at-risk youth by connecting them with mentors through the game of hockey. * My Hometown Must: Tara Slone takes Bollywood dance lessons in downtown Surrey.

Shakti Dance Society AGM

Shakti Dance Society invites its members and friends to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m. at 2718 West 22nd Avenue, Vancouver. In order to vote at the AGM, you must be a current member of the society. The annual membership fee is $10 and may be paid at the door (cash or cheque). A membership form is available on society’s website at www.shaktidancesociety.com/contact.

