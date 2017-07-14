(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

Pattullo Bridge Closure

The Pattullo Bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 14 to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 17 as crews repair the deck on the south side of the bridge. Emergency vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge during this time.

Fiji Festival

Free admission on Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Swangard Stadium, corner of Kingsway and Boundary (Burnaby). Bula! Fiji Association of BC, Jai Fiji Television and Carter GM (Burnaby), and Western Community College present Fiji Festival. For more information, contact Vincent Puran Prakash at 604-434-3820 / Email: [email protected] / www.jaifijitv.com Food and entertainment, and beer garden.

Newton BIA: Newton Days

Throughout July and August, Newton Days will be taking over the Newton Grove on Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. Open to the community, everything will be free. Complete with a farms’ market, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks, henna, photo booth and Science World demonstrations. Newton Days is a push to create a more vibrant community within the Newton Town Centre. Dates: July 15, 22 & August 12, 19, 26. Time: 12-4 p.m. Location: The Newton Grove, 13730 72nd Avenue, Surrey. More info: http://www.newtonbia.com/newton-days

Movies Under The Stars

Movies Under The Stars: Mary Poppins Sing-A-Long. When: Saturday, July 15 at 5 p.m. (activities); movie begins at sundown. Where: Civic Plaza at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104th Avenue. What: Free outdoor movie sing-a-long. Special vendors and entertainers beginning at 5 p.m. Dipsy Doodle will be back with her popular candy creations, and Whimsy Jewel’s will be on site with some special Canada 150 and Mary Poppins themed jewelry. Prospera will be on site handing out free popcorn, and the North Surrey Lions will be selling hot dogs and snacks. There will be a number of games and fun activities planned before the show. Listen to a storybook reading courtesy of Surrey Library, or watch one of the many performers that have been lined up before the show. There will also be a crafts tent and free face-painting for all attendees. Arrive early to watch world class kite dancer Tristan Underwood fly his kite around the plaza in a whirl of colour and music. So grab your blankets, lawn chairs, friends and family and join the fun.

India Cultural Centre of Canada: Canada Day

India Cultural Centre of Canada (Gurdwara Nanak Niwas), 8600 No.5 Road, Richmond will be celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday on Sunday, July 16. The celebration will start at 10 a.m. with kirtan. At 10:30 a.m. participants will gather just outside the main entrance for prayer and singing the national anthem. This will be followed by a cake-cutting ceremony inside the lobby. Speeches and tributes to Canada will follow in the Diwan Hall on the second floor. The celebration will conclude with a vegetarian langar on the main floor in the community kitchen. A large number of dignitaries are expected to attend.

South Asian Seniors: Carpet Bowling

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to come and enjoy Carpet Bowling, a great exercise free of cost, and make some new friends, on Sunday, July 16, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. Baldev Raj Kohli will teach you how to play if you don’t know the game. Tea and snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Walk with the Dragon

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Walk with the Dragon is returning to the Lumbermen’s Arch, Stanley Park, on Sunday, July 16. Hosted by the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation, the event hopes to raise another $400,000 towards S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’s programs and services for seniors, women, youth and families that receive partial or no government funding. In addition to the traditional 3-km and 7-km excursions along the Stanley Park seawall, there will be stage performances represented by different cultures. A special performance by Syrian refugees will be featured on the stage. The event will have a Kids Zone area with bouncy castle, face painting, airbrush tattoos, balloon twister, photo-shoot, henna artist, crafts, and caricature artist to bring more fun to the young families and their kids. RBC’s sports training zone will provide special experience for young children and encourage them to learn to play. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. Information on team registration and online donations is now available on www.successfoundation.ca/walk2017/

Surrey: Eat Play Live Well Street Fair

On Sunday, July 16, the Downtown Surrey Business ImprovementAssociation (DSBIA) is hosting the Eat Play Live Well Street Fair at the Phoenix Society at 13686 94A Avenue with a focus on Indigenous peoples, immigrants, French Canadians, and the history of our area. Running from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. at the Phoenix Society, the event will be a fun day of entertainers, artwork, food and local vendors. The highlight of the event will be a performance from Native American Pow-wow dancer Shyama-Priya. Other musicians and dancers will be performing. There will be plenty of activities for kids at the DSBIA’sKids Zone, including crafts, games, a bouncy castle, and face painters.

Mahatma Gandhi Annual Student Award

The Mahatma Gandhi Annual Student Award was established at Simon Fraser University in 2007 through the generous contributions of the Institute for the Humanities at SFU, the Thakore Endowment, and the India Club. The purpose of this award is to recognize and honour those SFU students who, in the spirit of Gandhi’s work, have been active in voluntary community service in areas related to peace, justice, and human rights. For further information, contact Huyen Pham. [email protected]. Website: http://gandhijayanti.com/

George Mackie Library, Delta

Are you or do you know a newcomer to Canada? The George Mackie Library offers a number of programs or services. Punjabi / English Settlement Workers are available every second Tuesday from 1- 5 p.m. (July 18, August 1, 15, 29) providing free and confidential services for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC as they adjust to their new life in Canada. * During the summer, staff is taking our Conversation Circle outside! Join Walk & Talk to practice speaking English while enjoying a walk in the open-air on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. * On Tuesday, July 18 from 6:30-8 p.m., come and hear two published poets / authors read and discuss their work at Poetry Night in Punjabi. Bring your questions. This evening is offered in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

Free Movies at Stanley Park

Fresh Air Cinema’s Evo Summer Cinema Series returning to the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadow by Second Beach in Stanley Park. Fresh Air Cinema will be running eight free shows this summer at sundown on Tuesdays in July and August: “Toy Story” (1995) – July 18; “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983) – July 25; “Beauty and the Beast Sing-A-Long” (1991) – August 1; “Jaws” (1975) – August 8; “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002) – August 15; and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) – August 22.

Free Bollywood Aerobics Classes

Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association is offering outdoor Bollywood Aerobics classes. The free classes will be held every Thursday in July from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Old Grosvenor Road School Site (13601 Grosvenor Road). Join us for a fun filled cardio workout to Bollywood music combining Indian dance moves with muscle strengthening. Konch Bakshi, a certified Bollywood Aerobics instructor, will be leading the classes. The event is open to all ages, fitness, and experience levels. No equipment is required. Please wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear such as runners or sneakers. Bring plenty of water. In the event of rain, class for that day will be cancelled.

Free Skin Cancer Screening Clinic

The Canadian Dermatology Association and Vancouver dermatologists and residents will be hosting a free public skin cancer screening clinic at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will educate individuals on the importance of early detection and prevention of all skin cancers and demonstrate how to conduct an at home self-exam.

Multifaith Action Society of BC

In recognition of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the Multifaith Action Society of BC, in partnership with the Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara and the Naad Foundation, is co-producing an interfaith gathering on Sunday, July 23 entitled Exploring Canadian Resilience: Sharing Our Journey Through Story and Song. Participants will gather together at the Gurdwara at 4 p.m. to share in Langar (the traditional Sikh vegetarian meal) before congregating in the Guru’s Darbar at 5:30 p.m. for an uplifting, participatory evening of storytelling and music celebrating over 150 years of spiritual pluralism and cultural diversity. The program will be followed by a reception at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome. The gurdwara is located at 8115 132nd Street, Surrey. For more information, visit www.multifaithaction.org or contact Marcus Hynes, Multifaith Action Society Operations Manager, by phone at 778-988-7281 or by email at [email protected]

Indians Abroad for Pluralist India (IAPI)

Indians Abroad for Pluralist India (IAPI) invites everyone to join them for a public forum on the case of Saibaba followed by a rally at the Surrey Central Library on Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. Delhi University Prof. GN Saibaba who is ninety percent disabled below waist continues to be persecuted by the Indian state for standing up for Dalits, tribals and religious minorities. Radical Desi invites everyone to participate in a public forum that starts at 3 p.m. in Room 405 at Surrey Central Library. The speakers will shed light on his case, while an award will be presented to a lawyer and an activist Amandeep Singh, who had drafted the petition seeking the release of Saibaba. Following this brief event, a rally will be held at 5 p.m. outside the library and next to City Hall against growing attacks on religious minorities and democratic forces in India. For more information, call Gurpreet Singh at 778-862-2454 or Parshottam Dosanjh at 604-512-8371

Surrey Libraries: Young Adult Writing Contest

Surrey Libraries’ Young Adult Writing Contest (YAWC) turns 30 this year. The contest is open to ages 12-18 and is free to enter. Cash prizes of $150, $125, $100 per category and age group are awarded. Teens can submit short stories, poems, or comics before July 31, 11:59 p.m. Winners will be acknowledged at an Awards Gala in the Fall. For contest rules, visit the libraries or https://surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/young-adult-writing-contest

Surrey Libraries: Kids’ Summer Reading Club

Parents, studies show that kids who keep reading all summer long do better when they return to school in the fall. A great way to keep kids reading during the summer months is to sign them up for the Summer Reading Club at Surrey Libraries. It’s free. This year’s theme is Walk on the Wild Side. Kids will receive a reading log to record their summer reading and can collect stickers, enter contests, win prizes, and attend great programs, all summer long. All for free. Kids who read for 49 days get awarded a special reading medal. Sign your kids up today at your local Surrey Libraries branch. www.surreylibraries.ca

Sidak 2017

Sidak 2017 marks the 15th year that SikhRI is hosting the program. The program will be taking place from July 23 to August 5 at the Khalsa Centre in Miracle Valley, B.C. Sidak is a distinctive leadership development program for young adults seeking to increase their commitment towards Sikhi. This two-week intensive immersion into Sikh culture, language, values and community is held annually in the summer at the Khalsa Centre in British Columbia. This year we will be running 3 tracks: Gurbani 101: Introduction to Guru Granth Sahib / Sikhi 101: Introduction to Sikh History & Theology / Sikhi 201: Religion & Revolution. www.sikhri.org/sidak

MOSAIC Program

English Conversation Circles for Newcomers: Fridays, 6–8 p.m. until August 11. Contact Mona at 604-438-8214. MOSAIC Burnaby Centre for Immigrants, 5902 Kingsway.

PICS WIMI 45+ Program

PICS Society is providing an employment program called Workplace Integration for Mature Individuals (WIMI 45+), offering classes in the following: * Resume and cover letter building * Strengthen job search experience * Mentorship in pairing with local professional of your original profession * Job placement assistance and follow up support * Develop Work Action Plan and employer engagement. This program partners with local community and business employers who provide one to one follow up support, up to date employment trends, and follow up assistance for up to 9 months. Call now to reserve a seat for ongoing sessions in Vancouver and Surrey today: * Vancouver: 8159 Main Street, Vancouver. Ph: 604-324-7733 Ext. 230 * Surrey: #205 – 12725, 80th Avenue. Ph: 604-596 7722 ext. 117 and 124 or via email: [email protected]

Richmond Night Market

From a giant inflatable birthday cake to an 80-foot-wide fun map of Canada there’s lots to experience while you’re here. Check out the “Canada 150” display from the City of Richmond. The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

Surrey Art Gallery: Vaisakhi

Passionate Colours: from now until July 14. The South Asian Artists Guild has launched an exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery that embodies a zest for life and passion for colour. The artists in Passionate Colours are: Shital Anmol, Gunwant Bassi, Sanjoy Das, Vipin Kapoor, Baljit Kaur, Bindoo Matharu, Jay Panesar, Jarnail Singh, Navalpreet Rangi, Neeti Singh, Parminder Singh, and Mandeep Wirk. Surrey Art Gallery at 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey. Phone: 604-501-5566 / surrey.ca/artgallery. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. / Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / Sunday 12-5 p.m. / Closed Mondays and holidays.

