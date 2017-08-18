(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

OCI Card Deadline Extended

Deadline for conversion of PIO [People of Indian Origin] card to OCI [Overseas Citizenship of India] card has been extended to December 31. All PIO card holders are advised to convert their PIO cards to OCI cards at the earliest instead of waiting for the December 31 deadline.

Volunteer Opportunities VIFF 2017

September 28-October 13: Join us in hosting one of the largest film festivals in North America. Apply now at viff.org: distribution • guest services • hospitality • customer support • special events • marketing • photography • exhibitions • transportation • videography • set up crew • tech support • sponsorship • development • street team • volunteer services • box office • administration • servers • translation+language assistance • special events • bartenders • photography. Want more? Lead positions available. [email protected].

The Fair at PNE

On Saturday, August 19, at 11 a.m., the Fair at the PNE opens its gates to the Summer Night Concert Series, featured exhibits, including the Hockey Hall of Fame and Xtreme Bugs, as well as returning favourites like the Craft Beer Fest and the Kidz Discovery Farm. Attendees will get their fill of rides and snacks they’ve been craving all year. Location: 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver. Admission: Gate – Regular $17; Senior (65+) $8.50; Child (<13) free. Online – Regular $14; Senior (65+) $6.50; Child (<13) free.

Vancouver Orchid Society

The Vancouver Orchid Society’s Annual Summer Sale of orchids and companion plants is on Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at VanDusen Gardens, Floral Hall, 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver. This free event will feature local or hobby vendors in the Floral Hall selling a large variety of orchids from commercial and private collections of orchids and supplies, with potting demonstrations every hour starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. We’re also featuring a show table display of flowering orchids.

Movies Under The Stars: Moana

Month of movies: each movie will begin at dusk. Dive into Polynesian culture this Saturday, August 19 with one of the hit movies of the summer, Disney’s Moana, at this free event. Susan’s Paradise of Polynesia dancers will be on site showing off their hula moves. As well, Downtown Surrey’s very own Sun Hang Do will be getting the crowd jumping with an interactive performance. You might even get a chance to learn some cool mixed martial arts moves. There will be entertainment and activities (games, free face painting, crafts) beginning at 5 p.m. to entertain the crowd until the movie begins. Alongside the featured film there will be live performances and free popcorn for all attendees. All you need to bring is your lawns chairs and blankets. * Disney’s newest “Beauty and the Beast” on Saturday, August 26.

Newton BIA: Newton Days

Throughout August, Newton Days will be taking over the Newton Grove on Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. Open to the community, everything will be free. Complete with a farms’ market, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks, henna, photo booth and Science World demonstrations. Newton Days is a push to create a more vibrant community within the Newton Town Centre. Dates: Saturday, August 19, 26. Time: 12-4 p.m. Location: The Newton Grove, 13730 72nd Avenue, Surrey. More info: http://www.newtonbia.com/newton-days

Ratha Yatra Parade & Festival

Vancouver’s 45th annual Ratha Yatra on Sunday, August 20, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., on Beach Avenue, West End, Vancouver. Marching bands, floats, kid’s trains, cultural performances, Dancing Lions, Mariachis and more. Festival from 1 p.m. until dusk in Stanley Park at Second Beach. Free feast for thousands. Free admission. Cooking demos, Mendi tattoos, market bazaar, face painting, clowns, balloon artists, games and more.

South Asian Seniors: Singing Game Competition

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to join in two teams for the Singing Game Competition called Antakshiri on Sunday, August 20, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. The first singer has to sing two lines of any Hindi song, and then the last word sung is used by the next group’s singer to sing another Hindi song. The winning group is decided by a process of elimination. Tea and snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

SBOT: Public Safety in Surrey

Tuesday, August 22: The Surrey Board of Trade (SBOT) and South Asian Business Association (SABA) will host an ‘Update on Current Public Safety’ event designed to understand the current situation in Surrey and how the business community can work collaboratively, proactively and reactively to situations in progress with Linda Hepner, Mayor of Surrey, Dwayne McDonald, Officer in Charge Surrey Detachment, & Terry Waterhouse, Director of Public Strategies for the City of Surrey, as they provide an update on the current public safety situation in Surrey. Time: Registration at 6 p.m.; Program from 6:30-8 p.m. Location: Eaglequest Golf Course (7778 152nd Street). Admission: No charge for members. All attendees must be members of SBOT or SABA to register. For more information and to register contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, at [email protected].

Free Movies at Stanley Park

Fresh Air Cinema’s Evo Summer Cinema Series returning to the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadow by Second Beach in Stanley Park. Fresh Air Cinema is running free shows this summer at sundown on Tuesdays in August: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) – August 22.

George Mackie Library, Delta

Are you or do you know a newcomer to Canada? The George Mackie Library offers a number of programs or services. Punjabi / English Settlement Workers are available every second Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. (August 29) providing free and confidential services for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC as they adjust to their new life in Canada. * During the summer, staff is taking our Conversation Circle outside! Join Walk & Talk to practice speaking English while enjoying a walk in the open-air on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m.

Public Library Card at PNE

Surrey Libraries – as well as Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) – will participate in Public Library Day at the Fair at the PNE. Thanks to a partnership between the Fair and Public Library InterLINK, the public can get a discounted $5 gate admission on Wednesday, August 23 by showing their library card. One card must be shown per person to receive the discount and ID is recommended. (The Fair is free for children under the age of 13). Don’t have a library card? Get one now for free. Visit your local branch of Surrey Libraries. Make sure you bring your ID. https://surreylibraries.ca/get-library-card. Surrey Libraries will participate alongside InterLINK member libraries in onsite activities from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fair attendees can stop by the library zone near Toon City and Gate 4 for lively activities, or simply, to take a break in the relaxation zone. Members of the Vancouver Canucks will be performing scheduled storytimes at the Toon City Stage and after, will sign autographs in the Library Zone. There will also be impromptu storytimes, maker activities, games, and more. Visit www.pne.ca/thefair/ways-to-save/ or www.fvrl.ca for more information.

Talk on Gujarat Atrocities

“The development of fascism in India: Gujarat pogrom 2002 to mob lynchings 2017” by Indian journalist and author Rana Ayub on Sunday, August 27, 3-5 p.m., in Room 7000, SFU Harbor Centre, 515 West Hastings Street, Vancouver. After the talk there will be a walk to the Komagata Maru memorial in memory of the Sikhs, Muslims and Hindus who were denied permission to disembark in Vancouver by a racist Canadian government in 1914. Organized by Radical Desi and Indians Abroad for Pluralist India (IAPI). Contact: Gurpreet Singh 778-862-2454; Parshotam Dosanjh 604-512-8371; Ajay Bhardwaj 604-655-4892; Chinmoy Banerjee 604-421-6752.

Fiji Event: Schools Grand Reunion

Let’s Go Back to High School, Ba Master Soccer Association of Vancouver presents its first annual all secondary high schools grand reunion. Included are Khalsa College, DAV College, Kamil Muslim College, Nukuloa College, Xavier College and AD Patel College, A trip down Main Street of BA Fiji, this is taking place on September 3 at Punjab Banquet Hall in Surrey. Tickets are only $30 per person. For more info, contact Vinish Lal at 604-720-7760, Rajneel Pratap at 604-831-6934 or Ameer Ahmed at 604- 345-5537.

Conference on Nuclear Threat

Gathering in the Shadows of a Nuclear Winter Conference on Saturday, September 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1700 SFU Harbour Centre, 515 West Hastings Street, Vancouver. The goal of the conference is to focus on the existential threat facing us by bringing together in conversation nuclear scientists, scholars, writers, and anti-nuclear and peace activists from India, Pakistan, Canada, and the US. Organized by South Asian Network for Secularism and Democracy (SANSAD) with support from Dr. Hari Sharma Foundation and Institute for the Humanities, Simon Fraser University. Co-sponsored by Committee of Progressive Pakistani Canadians (CPPC) and School for International Studies, SFU. Admission is free, but registration required. RSVP Chin Banerjee, [email protected]. Lunch will be provided for presenter and organizers. Others who wish to share catered lunch should send a cheque for $10 to SANSAD at 906-608 Belmont Street, New Westminster, BC V3M 0G8.

Support Diabetes Canada

On Wednesday, September 13, Diabetes Canada is encouraging B.C.’s workforce to leave work at 3 p.m. to get active while helping to put an end to diabetes by participating in Free at 3. The goal of the event is to educate individuals on why incorporating physical activity into their daily lives can help reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes or prediabetes. Yoga, an office boot camp, a walk on your lunch break—all count. Get your organization onboard and start planning your Free at 3 activities. For more information or to register, visit diabetes.ca/freeat3.

Surrey Board of Trade Awards

The Surrey Board of Trade will announce the winners of the awards at its 11th Annual Surrey Environment and Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday, September 14 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Avenue, Surrey). Time: Lunch and registration at 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Program 12-1:30 p.m. Admission: $50 + GST each (member) or $65 + GST each (non-member). For further information, contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, [email protected] at 604-634-0342.

PICS WIMI 45+ Program

PICS Society is providing an employment program called Workplace Integration for Mature Individuals (WIMI 45+), offering classes in the following: * Resume and cover letter building * Strengthen job search experience * Mentorship in pairing with local professional of your original profession * Job placement assistance and follow up support * Develop Work Action Plan and employer engagement. This program partners with local community and business employers who provide one to one follow up support, up to date employment trends, and follow up assistance for up to 9 months. Call now to reserve a seat for ongoing sessions in Vancouver and Surrey today: * Vancouver: 8159 Main Street, Vancouver. Ph: 604-324-7733 Ext. 230 * Surrey: #205 – 12725, 80th Avenue. Ph: 604-596 7722 ext. 117 and 124 or via email: [email protected]

Richmond Night Market

The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

(For more events, please visit the “Events” section of our website voiceonline.com)