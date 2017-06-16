(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

ALS Awareness Month

June is ALS Awareness Month in Canada. During the month of June, dozens of events are planned throughout B.C., including Victoria Flower Day, Walks for ALS, PGA of BC Golfathon fo ALS, 31st Annual ALS Memorial Golf Tournament and more. Details for all can be found at http://www.alsbc.ca/events/

South Asian Seniors: Father’s Blessings

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members for a presentation with musical touch on Father’s Blessings on Saturday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by Dr. Swami Satya Prakashji, an expert in yoga and well qualified in music also – Master Kyle will play on table – at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. Pure vegetarian lunch will be served after the presentation. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

Shred-a-thon: Tsawwassen Library

Identity Theft is among the fastest growing crimes in North America. One way you can help stop yourself falling victim to identify theft is to shred your cancelled cheques, your ATM and credit card receipts, credit card offers, old bank statements and bills. If you have documents to be shredded, support your local library at the same time. The Delta Friends of the Library will be holding their fourth annual Shred-a-thon in the parking lot of the Tsawwassen Library on Saturday, June 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Look for the 1-800-SHREDDINGTM truck. Cost is by donation with tax receipts being issued for donations over $20. The money raised will be used to directly support the Delta libraries.

Surrey Doors Open

21 local venues will open their doors on Saturday, June 17 for the 6th annual Surrey Doors Open event. Offering a behind-the-scenes experience of Surrey’s culture, history, art, and architecture, this free community event ‘opens the doors’ to exhibitions, guided tours, family activities and community venues, including urban parks, public works facilities, museums, libraries and recreation centres. Among the dozens of activities, attendees can visit the race horses at the “Backstretch” at Harness Racing BC, see live beekeeping demonstrations at the Honeybee Centre, view the rare collection of vintage trucks at the BC Vintage Truck Museum, and take a ride on the Speeder and Velocipede at Surrey’s Heritage Rail. Surrey Doors Open event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at the Surrey Operations Centre. Free hop-on, hop-off transportation services are available on routes through Cloverdale, Newton and South Surrey. Event-goers can take part in two contests; contest details and complete event information can be found at www.surrey.ca/doorsopen.

City of Bhangra Festival

Saturday, June 17: Downtown Bhangra – Surrey City Hall Plaza, 12 – 8 p.m. Free. City of Bhangra’s marquee event, Downtown Bhangra, comes to Surrey for the first time. This full-daylong family celebration of bhangra culture features world-class headliners, local bhangra teams, talented BC artists, workshops, and more. 2017’s Downtown Bhangra showcases the joy and diversity of bhangra. The lineup includes: singer Zora Randhawa and rapper Fateh, who have been tearing up the charts with their recent hits; local heroes En Karma, who are sitting on a brand new album; DJ Intense, who wrote the music for last summer’s anthem, Suit; and San Diego-based up-and- coming singer, Sabrina. Just confirmed local singer Kirti Arneja. * Bhangra Heavyweights – Crystal at York, Surrey, 10 p.m. When all is said and done, we finish the fest the way we know best – with the hottest bhangra dance party of the year in our fave downtown Vancouver venue. This year features a performance by Toronto’s J. Statik playing head-to-head with hometown heroes from the Decibel Crew. Maximum capacity 500 people so get your tickets early. A showcase of the finest DJs in North America’s bhangra scene.

Surrey Relay for Life

Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre: an inspirational, non-competitive, 12-hour fundraising event to celebrate life and fight cancer. To register, go to www.relayforlife.ca/surrey. For more information, call 604-837-6837.

Community of Surrey Team Up Against ALS

Every year, volunteers from all around the province team up with the ALS Society of BC to organize and lead a Walk for ALS. This year’s Surrey Walk for ALS will be held on Sunday, June 17 at Bear Creek Park special events area, Surrey. The Walk will start at 12:30 p.m., with check-in at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited. The 5 km walk gives people the chance to raise funds and awareness for those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and their families. Leading up to the event, walkers collect pledges from family, friends, and colleagues who wish to sponsor them. Website www.walkforals.ca . On the day of the Walk, participants can enjoy various activities organized by the volunteers.

John Horgan: Special Town Hall

Special Town Hall with NDP Leader John Horgan to celebrate NDP successes and answer questions about what’s next on Tuesday, June 20, 6-7:30 p.m. at Robson Square, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver.

Surrey Board of Trade

The Surrey Board of Trade will be joined by Gopal Sahota, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board on Wednesday, June 21 at their Annual General Meeting and Chair’s Dinner. Sahota will provide an update on the State of the Real Estate Industry. Also at the event, new and incoming Board Directors will be inducted. Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Avenue, Surrey). Time: Dinner and Registration 5:30 p.m; Program 6:15 – 8:30 p.m. Admission: $65 +GST each or $520+GST table of 8. For further information, contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, at [email protected] or at 604-634-0342.

Yoga at Langara

The Indian Consulate General partners with Langara College to celebrate Third International Day of Yoga. When: Saturday, June 24, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Where: Langara College, 100 West 49th Avenue, Vancouver. Besides the demonstration of Asanas under Common Yoga Protocol by some renowned yoga gurus of Vancouver, the program will also include presentations by Langara College and India Tourism and a Quiz Section on Yoga. The event is free for all, but as the space is limited, all are requested to register themselves by email at [email protected] It will be on a first come, first served basis. Participants are being requested to bring their own yoga mats and refillable water bottles.

Eid-al-Fitr Prayer

BC Muslim Association, Surrey / Delta Branch: Muslim community of Greater Vancouver Area at Eid-al-Fitr celebration (Muslim community festivity after the holy month of Ramadan) – prayer in congregation on Sunday, June 25 or Monday, June 26 (subject to sighting of Moon), 7:30-8:30 a.m. On June 25 at Princess Margaret Secondary School, 12870 72nd Avenue, Surrey or on June 26 at Newton Athletic Park, 128th Street and 75th Avenue, Surrey (subject to dry weather). In case of rain or bad weather the prayer will be held at the main mosque located at 12407 72nd Avenue, Surrey. Check website www.thebcma.com to find out what day Eid takes place.

Surrey Libraries: Young Adult Writing Contest

Surrey Libraries’ Young Adult Writing Contest (YAWC) turns 30 this year. The contest is open to ages 12-18 and is free to enter. Cash prizes of $150, $125, $100 per category and age group are awarded. Teens can submit short stories, poems, or comics before July 31, 11:59 p.m. Winners will be acknowledged at an Awards Gala in the Fall. For contest rules, visit the libraries or https://surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/young-adult-writing-contest

Sidak 2017

Sidak 2017 marks the 15th year that SikhRI is hosting the program. The program will be taking place from July 23 to August 5 at the Khalsa Centre in Miracle Valley, B.C. Sidak is a distinctive leadership development program for young adults seeking to increase their commitment towards Sikhi. This two-week intensive immersion into Sikh culture, language, values and community is held annually in the summer at the Khalsa Centre in British Columbia. This year we will be running 3 tracks: Gurbani 101: Introduction to Guru Granth Sahib / Sikhi 101: Introduction to Sikh History & Theology / Sikhi 201: Religion & Revolution. www.sikhri.org/sidak

Free Movies at Stanley Park

Fresh Air Cinema’s Evo Summer Cinema Series returning to the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadow by Second Beach in Stanley Park. Fresh Air Cinema will be running eight free shows this summer at sundown on Tuesdays in July and August: “The LEGO Batman Movie” (2017) – July 4; “The Goonies” (1985) – July 11; “Toy Story” (1995) – July 18; “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983) – July 25; “Beauty and the Beast Sing-A-Long” (1991) – August 1st; “Jaws” (1975) – August 8; “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002) – August 15; and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) – August 22.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Walk with the Dragon

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Walk with the Dragon is returning to the Lumbermen’s Arch, Stanley Park, on Sunday, July 16. Hosted by the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation, the event hopes to raise another $400,000 towards S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’s programs and services for seniors, women, youth and families that receive partial or no government funding. In addition to the traditional 3-km and 7-km excursions along the Stanley Park seawall, there will be stage performances represented by different cultures. A special performance by Syrian refugees will be featured on the stage. The event will have a Kids Zone area with bouncy castle, face painting, airbrush tattoos, balloon twister, photo-shoot, henna artist, crafts, and caricature artist to bring more fun to the young families and their kids. RBC’s sports training zone will provide special experience for young children and encourage them to learn to play. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. Information on team registration and online donations is now available on www.successfoundation.ca/walk2017/

Richmond Night Market

From a giant inflatable birthday cake to an 80-foot-wide fun map of Canada there’s lots to experience while you’re here. Check out the “Canada 150” display from the City of Richmond. The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

Surrey Art Gallery: Vaisakhi

Passionate Colours: from now until July 14. The South Asian Artists Guild has launched an exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery that embodies a zest for life and passion for colour. The artists in Passionate Colours are: Shital Anmol, Gunwant Bassi, Sanjoy Das, Vipin Kapoor, Baljit Kaur, Bindoo Matharu, Jay Panesar, Jarnail Singh, Navalpreet Rangi, Neeti Singh, Parminder Singh, and Mandeep Wirk. Surrey Art Gallery at 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey. Phone: 604-501-5566 / surrey.ca/artgallery. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. / Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / Sunday 12-5 p.m. / Closed Mondays and holidays.

