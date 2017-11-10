B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, November11

(These are FREE listings. Submit your event at EditorVoice@gmail.com)

Vancouver City: Free Parking for Veterans

Saturday, November 11: Vehicles displaying BC veteran licence plates will be exempt from parking fees at City of Vancouver parking meters, EasyPark parkades, surface lots and Park Board operated parking facilities as part of Veterans Week. The free parking extends to all parks in Vancouver, including popular destinations such as Stanley Park, Queen Elizabeth Park and the Vancouver Aquatic Centre, as well as all Vancouver community centres. Remembrance Day services will take place around the city on November 11.

Sikh Blood Donation Campaign Against Genocide

* Surrey: Unit C2 15285-101st Avenue (Permanent Clinic) on Saturday, November 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. * Surrey: 6887 132nd Street (École Gabrielle-Roy School) on Sunday, November 12, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. * Abbotsford: 3145 Gladwin Road on Saturday, November 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

WSO Biennial Convention

World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) invites its community partners to its biennial convention on Saturday, November 11, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Punjab Bhawan, 15453 Fraser Highway, Surrey. The WSO holds its convention every two years to review accomplishments and chart a course for the future. Members and supporters attend from across Canada. WSO invites all members and supporters to come join it as it discusses the past and current projects undertaken by it and to brainstorm about its future direction.

Sudnya Dance Academy

Sudnya Dance Academy’s 20th anniversary show celebrates 150 years of Indian heritage in Canada. Surrey Civic Theatres presents the premiere of Sudnya Dance Academy’s production of Married to Canada—a moving portrayal through Indian classical and folk dance styles of the hopes, dreams, and traditions an Indian bride brings to Canada—at the Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre (13750 88th Avenue) on Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m. Running time is approximately 2 hours 30 minutes, including intermission. Tickets are $19 to $30, including all fees. Box Office: 604-501-5566 / 13750–88 Avenue. Tickets online: tickets.surrey.ca.

South Asian Seniors: Playing Cards

Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults and senior members as well as non-members to come and play cards in groups of four to help preserve mental health and positive changes to the brain (memory) on Sunday, November 12, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple at 8321 149th Street, Surrey. Tea and snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for further details.

Surrey Libraries: Addiction Awareness Session

As part of National Addictions Awareness Week (November 12-18), Surrey Libraries presents “Addiction: What’s behind it and a way forward.” This information session will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at City Centre Library and will be facilitated by Cathy Wilder, an addictions counsellor at Fraser Health. Cathy will discuss the factors that predispose people to addiction such as childhood trauma and life stress. She will also share strategies on how to deal with trauma and stress for those struggling. All are welcome to this free program. Call to register at 604-598-7426.

Squamish’s Refresh Market

One hundred makers and pop-up shops will participate in the Squamish’s 12th Refresh Market on Friday, November 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Coast Railway Heritage Park. Early bird and VIP access tickets are on sale now.

Refresh Market will take place on Friday, November 17 from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, $3 online and free for kids under 12. The first to arrive on both Friday and Saturday will receive one of 50 market swag bags. For full event details visit http://refreshmarket.ca. To purchase Early Bird tickets that include access on both Friday and Saturday, First Dibs and advance online tickets visit http://refreshmarket.ca/tickets.

South Asian Women’s Network Group

Be Your Own Best Friend (BYOBF) Network hosts “High Chai Tea Party” Networking Event on Sunday, November 19 at 2-4 p.m. at Beecher Place, 12160 Beecher Street, Surrey. BYOBF is teaming up with local businesses to present High Chai Tea Party where you can indulge in English delights, pampering and – chai. The menu will include vegetarian and eggless options. Participants are also welcomed to invite their mother(s) and daughter(s) to this event. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $35 from https://www.meetup.com/Be-Your-Own-Best-Friend-South-Asian-Womens-Networking/

South Asian Business Association: Light Rail Transit Focus

The South Asian Business Association (SABA) and the Surrey Board of Trade are hosting a dialogue on the Surrey Light Rail Transit city-building initiative on Wednesday, November 22, at the Taj Park Convention Centre, 8580 132nd Street, Surrey, 6-8 p.m. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary admission – pre-registration required. The purpose of this event is to provide information on: 1. The 27 kilometre Light Rail Transit Project. 2. Why LRT was chosen over SkyTrain. 3. How LRT will use innovative technology. 4. How to take advantage of city building opportunities through rapid transit. 5. Perceptions and expectations of Surrey’s transit needs. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for catering purposes at info@businessinsurrey.com or contact Mirdula Babu at the Surrey Board of Trade at 604-581-7130.

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade: CEO Series

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade are hosting Canada Post President and CEO Deepak Chopra as a part of their CEO Series: Canada Post: An e-commerce powerhouse. Chopra will speak about the quiet revolution he has led to reinvent the country’s primary postal operator — from the strategic bet on e-commerce to the successful outcomes that few expected in the age of digital disruption. This $8-billion corporation is the largest enabler of remote trade and commerce and has emerged as one of the most trusted brands in Canada. This insightful event is sure to have important takeaways for business owners and managers across all industries about how to adapt, evolve, innovate, and stay one step ahead of the curve. On Wednesday, December 6, at 7 a.m., at Pan Pacific Hotel – Crystal Pavilion Ballroom, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver. Members – Individuals: $59 + GST. Table of 8: $582 + GST. Non-members – Individuals: $118 + GST. Table of 8: $1,164 + GST. Schedule: Registration & Buffet Breakfast: 7-7:45 a.m. Program: 7:45-8:45 a.m.

