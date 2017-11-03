B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, November 4

(These are FREE listings. Submit your event at EditorVoice@gmail.com)

Vancouver City: Free Parking for Veterans

From November 4 to 11, vehicles displaying BC veteran licence plates will be exempt from parking fees at City of Vancouver parking meters, EasyPark parkades, surface lots and Park Board operated parking facilities as part of Veterans Week. The free parking extends to all parks in Vancouver, including popular destinations such as Stanley Park, Queen Elizabeth Park and the Vancouver Aquatic Centre, as well as all Vancouver community centres. Remembrance Day services will take place around the city on November 11.

BC Seniors Shanthi Nilayam

BC Seniors Shanthi Nilayam’s annual dinner will be held on Saturday November 4 at 5 p.m. at Wilson Heights United Church, 1634 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver. Tickets: $15; Children 5-12: $8. All invited. For tickets and other details, contact Prem at 604-277-9974 or email prem1@shaw.ca

Dr. Ambedkar Memorial Lecture

SANSAD invites all to the Annual Dr. Ambedkar Memorial Lecture 2017, the first in a joint initiative by Chetna Association, Dr. Hari Sharma Foundation, Institute for the Humanities SFU, Centre for India and South Asia Research and other departments at UBC: Decoding Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar by Professor Vivek Kumar on Saturday, November 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Simon Fraser University Surrey, Room 3310 – 13450 102nd Avenue, Surrey. Kumar is Professor of Sociology and Dr. Ambedkar Chair at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, New Delhi. This is a free event.

Royal City Rumble

New Westminster on Saturday, November 4, 6-8:30 p.m. at Centre Court, Royal City Centre, 610 6th Street. A dramatic 30-athlete wrestling show in the middle of your local mall, featuring Mayor Jonathon Coté, and wrestlers from across the world. Free. The event will include a pre-show party (4:30- 6 p.m.) hosted by The Arts Council of New West, where there will be children’s face painting and mask making. Music will also be provided by New West Youth Services’ DJ group. This will be Royal City Wrestling’s second event featuring Mayor Coté, Mister India, Azeem The Dream, The Great Kasaki, and ‘Takeover’ Tournament winner and ultimate heel, Adam Ryder.

Dhahan Prize

Dhahan Awards Gala at UBC on Saturday, November 4 to celebrate the winners of the Dhahan Prize: Grand Prize of $25,000 to Pargat Singh Sartoj from Punjab, India, for his novel Khabar Ik Pind Di (News From A Village), Finalist Prizes of $5,000 to Ali Anwar Ahmad of Punjab, Pakistan, for his short story collection Tand Tand Maili Chaadar (Filthy Chador (Sheet)) in Shahmukhi, and Paper Marriage, a novel by Nachhattar Singh Brar of Surrey B.C. in Gurmukhi. For the first time, winners of the inaugural Dhahan Prize Youth Award for Creative Writing in Punjabi will be awarded. Eight students enrolled in Punjabi language programs in B.C. Secondary schools will receive $500 prizes. 6:30 p.m. – Registration; 7:15 p.m. – Formal program followed by reception. At Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, UBC (6163 University Boulevard, Vancouver.)

Me Too Rally

What: Me Too Rally. Where: Vancouver Art Gallery, Georgia Street side. When: Saturday, November 4, 10 a.m.-noon. March On Vancouver is activated by the outpour of response to #MeToo hashtag. In solidarity with the #MeToo March in Toronto on November 4, we will demonstrate unity and empathy with a Me Too Rally. We will have speakers from different experiences, performers and a call to action.

Fraser Health: Dementia – Podium Talk

At Darbar Hall, Brookside Gurdwara, on Sunday, November 5 at 11:30 a.m. Speaker: Dr. Leena Jain.

South Asian Seniors: Live Certificates Issue Camp

Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian seniors of Indian origin who have retired and are getting pension from the Indian Government to collect their Live certificates as required by Indian authorities. The staff from the Consulate General of India in Vancouver will be on hand to help fill the required forms and issue Live certificates from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 5 at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple at 8321 149th Street, Surrey. They must bring their passport and details of the bank account where their pension is being deposited. Tea and snacks will be served and Priti Bhojan (community lunch) will be served in the dining hall during lunch hours. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for further details.

Dr. Ambedkar Chetna Awards Night

Sunday, November 5 at 6: 30 p.m. at Khanna Banquet Hall, 11267 125A Street, Surrey. For tickets and info, call 778-878-7473, 778-388-9046, 604-657-1778, 604-614-9954. Emai: jpbirdi@gmail.com

Author Rupi Kaur in Vancouver

The Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC) Society presents An Evening with Rupi Kaur on Wednesday, November 8, 8-9:15 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.) at the Orpheum Theatre, 601 Smithe Street at Seymour, Vancouver. Admission: $30.25 + fees. http://bit.ly/2yahGmg. The New York Times bestselling author and performer is returning to launch her new book, “the sun and her flowers”.

Sudnya Dance Academy

Sudnya Dance Academy’s 20th anniversary show celebrates 150 years of Indian heritage in Canada. Surrey Civic Theatres presents the premiere of Sudnya Dance Academy’s production of Married to Canada—a moving portrayal through Indian classical and folk dance styles of the hopes, dreams, and traditions an Indian bride brings to Canada—at the Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre (13750 88th Avenue) on November 11 at 8 p.m. Running time is approximately 2 hours 30 minutes, including intermission. Tickets are $19 to $30, including all fees. Box Office: 604-501-5566 / 13750–88 Avenue. Tickets online: tickets.surrey.ca.

Surrey Libraries: Addiction Awareness Session

As part of National Addictions Awareness Week (November 12-18), Surrey Libraries presents “Addiction: What’s behind it and a way forward.” This information session will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at City Centre Library and will be facilitated by Cathy Wilder, an addictions counsellor at Fraser Health. Cathy will discuss the factors that predispose people to addiction such as childhood trauma and life stress. She will also share strategies on how to deal with trauma and stress for those struggling. All are welcome to this free program. Call to register at 604-598-7426.

Squamish’s Refresh Market

One hundred makers and pop-up shops will participate in the Squamish’s 12th Refresh Market on Friday, November 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Coast Railway Heritage Park. Early bird and VIP access tickets are on sale now.

Refresh Market will take place on Friday, November 17 from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, $3 online and free for kids under 12. The first to arrive on both Friday and Saturday will receive one of 50 market swag bags. For full event details visit http://refreshmarket.ca. To purchase Early Bird tickets that include access on both Friday and Saturday, First Dibs and advance online tickets visit http://refreshmarket.ca/tickets.

Surrey Canada 150 Community Awards

Randeep S. Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre has launched the Canada 150 Community Awards for Surrey Centre. These awards will recognize exceptional individuals who work or live in the boundaries of the federal riding of Surrey Centre. Sarai will be recognizing persons who have demonstrated excellence within the community in the categories of entrepreneurialism, leadership, service, law enforcement, heroism and volunteerism. The deadline to apply is November 23 and there will be an award ceremony in early December. Check out Sarai`s community website or his social media channels for updates.

