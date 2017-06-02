(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

ALS Awareness Month

June is ALS Awareness Month in Canada. During the month of June, dozens of events are planned throughout B.C., including Victoria Flower Day, Walks for ALS, PGA of BC Golfathon fo ALS, 31st Annual ALS Memorial Golf Tournament and more. Details for all can be found at www.alsbc.ca /Events.

BC Children’s Hospital: RBC Race for the Kids

Thousands of children will be joined by their parents, teachers and other supporters as they take to the streets around Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Park on Sunday, June 4 at 9 a.m. for the annual RBC Race for the Kids. As the largest family fun-run in Vancouver, RBC Race for the Kids raises funds for pediatric oncology programs and mental health initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital. Participants will walk or run on either a five-kilometer scenic route through Queen Elizabeth Park or the two-kilometer fun run, which includes a traffic-free leg along a smoothly paved block of Cambie Street.

Community Café Addressing Bullying

Shakti Society has invited parents, teachers, social workers, organizations and individuals who have been impacted by bullying to share their thoughts. This will be an interactive forum where everyone will get the opportunity to talk about their experiences and to bring forth ideas to bring about meaningful change. On Wednesday, June 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Bollywood Banquet Hall, 8166 128th Street, Surrey. Panel of speakers: Nasima Nastoh. Founder of Hamed Nastoh’s Anti-Bullying Coalition. Founder of Stand Up, Speak Out against Bullying forum; Satie Shottha – community member, Shakti Society volunteer; Gary Lising – Former Mr. Gay Surrey, community leader; Neeti Tewari – Information Officer for BC Human Right Clinic. This forum is a free event and open to all. Childminding will be provided upon request. For additional information, contact Sonia at 604-307-8796 or email [email protected]

Free cancer workshop: Surrey / North Delta

Healthcare event in Surrey that is completely free of charge for people with a cancer diagnosis and their loved ones. We are a not-for-profit supportive cancer care organization, established 20 years ago in 1997 in Vancouver. We are approved and partially funded by the BC Ministry of Health. We support patients living with cancer and their families in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Interior. We are hosting our signature LIFE program in Surrey / North Delta on Wednesday, June 7, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Canadian Cancer Society Surrey / North Delta Office #150 10362 King George Boulevard, Surrey. To register, call 604-734-7125 or email [email protected].

Fraser Valley Walk for ALS

Every year, volunteers from all around the province team up with the ALS Society of BC to organize and lead a Walk for ALS. This year’s Fraser Valley Walk for ALS will be held on Saturday, June 10 at Mill Lake Park, Abbotsford. The Walk will start at 11 a.m., with check-in at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited and welcome to join this family friendly event. The 5km walk gives people the chance to raise funds and awareness for those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and their families. Leading up to the event, walkers collect pledges from family, friends, and colleagues who wish to sponsor them. Website www.walkforals.ca

Italian Day on The Drive 2017

Location: Commercial Drive (from Venables Street to Grandview Cut). Date: Sunday, June 11. Time: 12-8 p.m. With featured attractions for the whole family, Italian Day is the perfect way to indulge and have fun on a summer afternoon. Fifth Avenue will be transformed into an Italian corner and will be a one-stop shop for visitors, offering the full Italian experience, featuring music, displays and even more food. Whitecaps and BMO Human foosball, a Car2Go lounge filled with activities for members, and displays featuring new and vintage vehicles will keep you busy in between the Italian cuisine and music. As the street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Venables St. and the Grandview cut, it is recommended that visitors walk, cycle, transit or Car2Go (there will be some dedicated parking for Car2Go members) to get to event. Bicycle Valet will also be on site. For more information, visit www.italianday.ca.

City of Bhangra Festival

June 11-17 in Vancouver and Surrey. Local music stars En Karma, Horsepowar, DJ Khanvict, US artist Beya Likhari, and EDM superstar Nucleya perform. Information and tickets: www.vibc.org , and www.facebook.com/vancouverbhangra/

Surrey Relay for Life

June 17, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre: an inspirational, non-competitive, 12-hour fundraising event to celebrate life and fight cancer. To register, go to www.relayforlife.ca/surrey. For more information, call 604-837-6837.

Sidak 2017

Sidak 2017 marks the 15th year that SikhRI is hosting the program. The program will be taking place from July 23 to August 5 at the Khalsa Centre in Miracle Valley, B.C. Sidak is a distinctive leadership development program for young adults seeking to increase their commitment towards Sikhi. This two-week intensive immersion into Sikh culture, language, values and community is held annually in the summer at the Khalsa Centre in British Columbia. This year we will be running 3 tracks: Gurbani 101: Introduction to Guru Granth Sahib / Sikhi 101: Introduction to Sikh History & Theology / Sikhi 201: Religion & Revolution. www.sikhri.org/sidak

Richmond Night Market

From a giant inflatable birthday cake to an 80-foot-wide fun map of Canada there’s lots to experience while you’re here. Check out the “Canada 150” display from the City of Richmond. The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

Surrey Art Gallery: Vaisakhi

Passionate Colours: from now until July 14. The South Asian Artists Guild has launched an exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery that embodies a zest for life and passion for colour. The artists in Passionate Colours are: Shital Anmol, Gunwant Bassi, Sanjoy Das, Vipin Kapoor, Baljit Kaur, Bindoo Matharu, Jay Panesar, Jarnail Singh, Navalpreet Rangi, Neeti Singh, Parminder Singh, and Mandeep Wirk. Surrey Art Gallery at 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey. Phone: 604-501-5566 / surrey.ca/artgallery. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. / Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / Sunday 12-5 p.m. / Closed Mondays and holidays.

(For more events, please visit the “Events” section of our website voiceonline.com)