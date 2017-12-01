B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, December 2

(These are FREE listings. Submit your event at EditorVoice@gmail.com)

DOVE (Delta Opposes Violence Everywhere)

December 6 is National day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women. On December 6, 1989, 14 women at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique were murdered. This day is often marked by the wearing of purple ribbons to signal remembrance for women affected by violence, and to promote discussion and action surrounding violence against women. The DOVE (Delta Opposes Violence Everywhere) coordinating committee will be participating in public awareness events on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, providing information, resources and education on this issue. DOVE Committee members and Police will be hosting displays on * Saturday December 2 in North Delta at Sungod Recreation Center – 7815 112th Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. * Sunday, December 3 in South Delta at Tswawwassen Mills Mall (Entry 6 near Bass Pro Shop) from 12 to 3 p.m. (Caber, victim services dog, will also on be on site with the staff here).

Lecture on 1984 Massacre of Sikhs

On the occasion of 33rd anniversary of the 1984 massacre of Sikhs, Indians Abroad for Pluralist India and Radical Desi invite everyone for a guest lecture by Dr. Kamal Arora at the Strawberry Hill Library in Surrey on Saturday, December 2 at 3 p.m. Arora is a UBC researcher who has done PhD on the survivors of 1984 carnage engineered by the Indian state. She had spent years in New Delhi to understand the sufferings of Sikh women during the violence whose real perpetrators remain unpunished. The event will be dedicated to the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadar – the ninth master of the Sikhs who laid down his life for the human rights and religious freedom. At the end of the event, Radical Desi’s calendar for 2018 will be unveiled. Next year’s calendar will be dedicated to 200 years of the birth of Karl Marx. For more information: 778 862 2454

Telus: Vancouver Santa Claus Parade

Sunday, December 3 at 12 p.m. in Downtown Vancouver, located just blocks from the Burrard, City Centre, Granville and Waterfront SkyTrain stations. Parade Route: Starts at Georgia and Broughton, travels east on Georgia to Howe, turns south on Howe, and finishes at Howe and Davie. Over 2,500 participants, featuring more than 50 marching bands, choirs, festive floats, and community groups. Each year the parade attracts 300,000 spectators. * Christmas Square: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Visit Christmas Square at the Vancouver Art Gallery plaza (along Georgia Street) for two hours of family activities including face painting, Letters to Santa station, photo booth, Food Bank drop-off zone and an entertainment stage featuring live music by Marie Hui and her band Left Coast. * Telus Photos with Santa: from 2 to 4 p.m. everyone is invited to join at Telus garden (510 West Georgia Street) for free photos with Santa, along with hot chocolate and cookies. * On Parade day, we encourage spectators are encouraged to bring a monetary or a nutritious, non-perishable food donation for the Food Bank. Donate online at www.foodbank.bc.ca/santa. Food Bank volunteers in yellow ponchos will collect donations along the parade route. Alternatively, you can drop off food and monetary donations at the GVFB tent located in the Christmas Square, at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Telus retail stores: Bring a non-perishable item to any Telus retail store in Greater Vancouver and Telus will donate $1 for every food item collected. Website: http://vancouversantaclausparade.com/

VanDusen Festival of Lights

The 33rd annual VanDusen Festival of Lights (FOL) returns from now to January 7 (closed December 25). More than 15 acres of the Garden will be decorated with millions of lights. FOL includes the Dancing Lights show on Livingstone Lake, stories and selfies with Santa, indoor Festival Stage with entertainment, licensed fireside lounge, and the Air France carousel. Look out for selfie spots and photo opportunities and share with #VanDusenFOL. All FOL activities are included with admission. A wide selection of food trucks will be on site serving up their savoury creations, along with on-site favourites Shaughnessy Restaurant and Truffles Café. FOL will be partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation for the 17th consecutive year. Donations in the candle grotto and sales of glow star necklaces help make children’s wishes come true. When riding the carousel, snap, share and tag your photos on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, using the hashtag #AFxParisCarousel, for a chance to win tickets. To save money and skip the lineup, buy tickets online. More information about the event can be found at vandusenfestivaloflights.ca. People who buy tickets for FOL also will also receive a free ticket to Holiday Heights at Bloedel – Arctic Oasis, which runs December 15 to January 7 (closed December 25). More information at vancouver.ca/holidayheights

Bright Nights Christmas Train

The Bright Nights Christmas Train is celebrating the 20-year partnership between the Vancouver Park Board and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. The attraction features displays with more than three million lights, train decorations, entertainment, and Santa Claus. A quarter of a million people enjoy this seasonal attraction each year. The matinee and evening Bright Nights train runs from now until Saturday, January 6. Hours of operation vary. It is closed Christmas Day. Advance tickets are available at ticketleader.ca or by calling 604-252-3700. Same-day tickets are available at the Stanley Park Railway Plaza starting at 10 a.m. daily. A portion of each day’s tickets is set aside for on-site sells. Special live shows and visuals will be performed by Mortal Coil Performance Society. Donations in bins at the front gate and partial proceeds from train admissions support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Donations are also accepted for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade: CEO Series

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade are hosting Canada Post President and CEO Deepak Chopra as a part of their CEO Series: Canada Post: An e-commerce powerhouse. Chopra will speak about the quiet revolution he has led to reinvent the country’s primary postal operator — from the strategic bet on e-commerce to the successful outcomes that few expected in the age of digital disruption. This $8-billion corporation is the largest enabler of remote trade and commerce and has emerged as one of the most trusted brands in Canada. This insightful event is sure to have important takeaways for business owners and managers across all industries about how to adapt, evolve, innovate, and stay one step ahead of the curve. On Wednesday, December 6, at 7 a.m., at Pan Pacific Hotel – Crystal Pavilion Ballroom, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver. Members – Individuals: $59 + GST. Table of 8: $582 + GST. Non-members – Individuals: $118 + GST. Table of 8: $1,164 + GST. Schedule: Registration & Buffet Breakfast: 7-7:45 a.m. Program: 7:45-8:45 a.m. To attend, call 604-640-5474 and share the promo code: CANPOST.

SAFA: Celebrates Punjabi Cultural Rituals

The South Asian Family Association (SAFA) is under taking a Women’s Empowerment series looking at the theme of cultural rituals and celebrations and their significance for women of all backgrounds. This monthly gathering will focus on a variety of topics and invite experts from the South Asian and mainstream community to share their skills and knowledge surrounding this theme. The first gathering is on Friday, December 8, 5-8 p.m. at Punjab Bhawan (15453 Fraser Highway in Surrey) and the focus will be on Punjabi cultural rituals and celebration of Punjabi culture. SAFA invites all those interested to join them in their monthly workshop. This event is free for all who are interested in learning more about the topic and will continue on throughout the year. RSVP to event coordinator Rina Gill ASAP at 778-688-4973 or email: rina@thehypeadagency.com

Rogers Hometown Hockey Event & Broadcast

Rogers Hometown Hockey Event & Broadcast event at City Hall Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey, on: * Saturday, December 9 – Festival open from noon to 6 p.m. * Sunday, December 10 – Festival opens at noon and runs through the end of the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party. Broadcast: special guests – Owen Hopkins, Dave Babych, Rick Hansen, Brenden Dillon, Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi Broadcast Team. Game Matchup – Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 3:30 p.m. (Sportsnet, Sportsnet Now, Rogers NHL Live). Features – * Jujhar Khaira: Edmonton Oilers’ forward Jujhar Khaira shares the story of his hockey upbringing in Surrey. * Brenden Dillon: San Jose Sharks’ defenseman Brenden Dillon talks about Surrey and his connection to the HEROS program. HEROS helps at-risk youth by connecting them with mentors through the game of hockey. * My Hometown Must: Tara Slone takes Bollywood dance lessons in downtown Surrey.

Muriel Arnason Library: Christmas Cheer

Tuesday, December 12, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Muriel Arnason Library presents its annual ‘Christmas Cheer’ event with a new twist. Join the celebration and experience the magic of the green screen: have your picture taken with a Christmas background of your choice. Staff will email you your awesome holiday photo. The event will include colouring sheets and crafts for children. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while listening to seasonal music from the library’s collection. Different cultures celebrate Christmas in different ways. Join in and share how your family celebrates. This is a free, drop-in program for all ages. Muriel Arnason Library is located at 20338 – 65th Avenue. Phone: 604-532-3590.

Shakti Dance Society AGM

Shakti Dance Society invites its members and friends to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m. at 2718 West 22nd Avenue, Vancouver. In order to vote at the AGM, you must be a current member of the society. The annual membership fee is $10 and may be paid at the door (cash or cheque). A membership form is available on society’s website at www.shaktidancesociety.com/contact.

