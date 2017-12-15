B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, December 16, 2017

(These are FREE listings. Submit your event at EditorVoice@gmail.com)

The Ringleaders Panel

Taking place on Saturday, December 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Hive in downtown Vancouver is The Ringleaders Panel. This event is open to the public and is the first official event of Voices of Muslim Women (VMW). VMW is a non-profit organization which was created in 2017 in efforts to bring together self-identifying Muslim women of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds in order to showcase the incredible diversity of Muslim women and the outstanding talent and power they possess. The panel will consist of Dr. Nasrin Maiter, award winning photographer Alia Youssef, criminal defense attorney Veen Aldosky and journalist Ilhan Abdulla. VMW welcomes women and men of all ages, ethnicities, religions and backgrounds to attend The Ringleaders Panel. Tickets are priced at $25 and can be purchased by registering online at www.voicesofmuslimwomen.com.

Indian Ex-servicemen Society

The Annual General Body meeting of the Indian Ex-servicemen Society, Surrey, will be held on Sunday, December 17, at 1 p.m. at Seniors Centre at #200 7050 120th Street (on the premises of Guru Nanak Singh Temple, Surrey). Al members of the society are requested to attend the meeting.

South Asian Seniors: Australia & New Zealand Tour Photos

Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults and senior members as well as non-members to come and see Australia and New Zealand captured through the eyes of a camera on Sunday, December 17 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. Tea and light snacks will be served. Contact Surendra Handa, coordinator, at 604-507-9945 for further information.

VanDusen Festival of Lights

The 33rd annual VanDusen Festival of Lights (FOL) returns from now to January 7 (closed December 25). More than 15 acres of the Garden will be decorated with millions of lights. FOL includes the Dancing Lights show on Livingstone Lake, stories and selfies with Santa, indoor Festival Stage with entertainment, licensed fireside lounge, and the Air France carousel. Look out for selfie spots and photo opportunities and share with #VanDusenFOL. All FOL activities are included with admission. A wide selection of food trucks will be on site serving up their savoury creations, along with on-site favourites Shaughnessy Restaurant and Truffles Café. FOL will be partnering with Make-A-Wish Foundation for the 17th consecutive year. Donations in the candle grotto and sales of glow star necklaces help make children’s wishes come true. When riding the carousel, snap, share and tag your photos on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, using the hashtag #AFxParisCarousel, for a chance to win tickets. To save money and skip the lineup, buy tickets online. More information about the event can be found at vandusenfestivaloflights.ca. People who buy tickets for FOL also will also receive a free ticket to Holiday Heights at Bloedel – Arctic Oasis, which runs December 15 to January 7 (closed December 25). More information at vancouver.ca/holidayheights

Bright Nights Christmas Train

The Bright Nights Christmas Train is celebrating the 20-year partnership between the Vancouver Park Board and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. The attraction features displays with more than three million lights, train decorations, entertainment, and Santa Claus. A quarter of a million people enjoy this seasonal attraction each year. The matinee and evening Bright Nights train runs from now until Saturday, January 6. Hours of operation vary. It is closed Christmas Day. Advance tickets are available at ticketleader.ca or by calling 604-252-3700. Same-day tickets are available at the Stanley Park Railway Plaza starting at 10 a.m. daily. A portion of each day’s tickets is set aside for on-site sells. Special live shows and visuals will be performed by Mortal Coil Performance Society. Donations in bins at the front gate and partial proceeds from train admissions support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Donations are also accepted for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

Tree Chipping and Bottle Drive at Surrey School

North Surrey Secondary School (96th Avenue and 160th Street) will be hosting a tree chipping and a bottle drive on Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. Donations will benefit the school’s 2018 Dry Grad fundraising committee. “Dry Grad” is a parent subcommittee of the school PAC that organizes an event that occurs after the school dinner and dance for the grads. Parents work together to provide the graduates with an evening filled with fun and entertainment in a safe, drug and alcohol free, parent supervised environment.

English Conversation Circle

MOSAIC: Facilitator: Jane Shim. Topics: Federal and provincial government * Illness and medical care * Banking * Library and post office * Work * Food. Language requirement: Minimum English Level 3. Wednesdays, January 10 – February 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Contact: MOSAIC at 304-2730. Commercial Drive, Vancouver. Shaima: 604-438-8214. sjaff@mosaicbc.org

