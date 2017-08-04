(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

Honda Celebration of Light

This year, the event features competing pyrotechnic teams from Japan, the U.K. and Canada. Canada’s turn is on Saturday, August 5. You can watch it from the beaches of English Bay and Vanier Park in Vancouver.

South Asian Seniors: Musical Entertainment

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to attend musical entertainment by Mohan Bhojwani and singer Harmesh Sidher. Sidher will sing Bollywood songs and Mohan Bhojwani will play Bollywood song tunes on violin as well as sing Hindi songs on Sunday, August 6, 2-3:30 p.m., at at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. Tea and snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

Free Movies at Stanley Park

Fresh Air Cinema’s Evo Summer Cinema Series returning to the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadow by Second Beach in Stanley Park. Fresh Air Cinema will be running eight free shows this summer at sundown on Tuesdays in August: “Jaws” (1975) – August 8; “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002) – August 15; and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) – August 22.

Tibetan Cultural Society of BC

Tibet Festival: VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver, on Sunday, August 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tibet Festival is a celebration of culture and community, hosted by the Tibetan Cultural Society (TCS) of BC. Join us for traditional dance performances, talks on cultural practices, and a market bazaar. Learn Tibetan language and calligraphy, and enjoy delicious food. This is a family friendly event. $10 admission: http://www.tcsofbc.org/ ; [email protected]

George Mackie Library, Delta

Are you or do you know a newcomer to Canada? The George Mackie Library offers a number of programs or services. Punjabi / English Settlement Workers are available every second Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. (August 15, August 29) providing free and confidential services for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC as they adjust to their new life in Canada. * During the summer, staff is taking our Conversation Circle outside! Join Walk & Talk to practice speaking English while enjoying a walk in the open-air on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m.

MOSAIC Surrey

Canadian citizenship preparation on August 16 & 17, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at MOSAIC Surrey Newcomers’ Centre, 200 – 7134 King George Boulevard. Contact: Attif at 778-591-9334, ext. 126.

Movies Under The Stars

We will be kicking off the month of movies on Saturday, August 5 with a showing of the “Lego Batman Movie” in Holland Park. Don your superhero mask for the night. Come dressed up as your favourite superhero and strike a pose for a chance to win the costume contest. Also, stop by the crafts table to build your very own “Lego block” to take home with you. The event is free for all to attend and enjoy. Each movie will begin at dusk. We encourage attendees to come early to grab a good spot for viewing the movies. There will be entertainment and activities beginning at 5 p.m. to keep the crowd energized. All you need to bring is your lawns chairs and blankets for a night of entertainment that’s perfect for the entire family. We will also be showing “Sing!” On August 12, “Moana” on August 19, and Disney’s newest “Beauty and the Beast” on August 26.

Surrey Libraries: Kids’ Summer Reading Club

Parents, studies show that kids who keep reading all summer long do better when they return to school in the fall. A great way to keep kids reading during the summer months is to sign them up for the Summer Reading Club at Surrey Libraries. It’s free. This year’s theme is Walk on the Wild Side. Kids will receive a reading log to record their summer reading and can collect stickers, enter contests, win prizes, and attend great programs, all summer long. All for free. Kids who read for 49 days get awarded a special reading medal. Sign your kids up today at your local Surrey Libraries branch. www.surreylibraries.ca

MOSAIC Program

English Conversation Circles for Newcomers: Friday, August 11, 6–8 p.m. Contact Mona at 604-438-8214. MOSAIC Burnaby Centre for Immigrants, 5902 Kingsway.

Newton BIA: Newton Days

Throughout August, Newton Days will be taking over the Newton Grove on Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. Open to the community, everything will be free. Complete with a farms’ market, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks, henna, photo booth and Science World demonstrations. Newton Days is a push to create a more vibrant community within the Newton Town Centre. Dates: August 12, 19, 26. Time: 12-4 p.m. Location: The Newton Grove, 13730 72nd Avenue, Surrey. More info: http://www.newtonbia.com/newton-days

Surrey Board of Trade Awards

The Surrey Board of Trade will announce the winners of the awards at its 11th Annual Surrey Environment and Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday, September 14 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Avenue, Surrey). Time: Lunch and registration at 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Program 12-1:30 p.m. Admission: $50 + GST each (member) or $65 + GST each (non-member). For further information, contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, [email protected] at 604-634-0342.

PICS WIMI 45+ Program

PICS Society is providing an employment program called Workplace Integration for Mature Individuals (WIMI 45+), offering classes in the following: * Resume and cover letter building * Strengthen job search experience * Mentorship in pairing with local professional of your original profession * Job placement assistance and follow up support * Develop Work Action Plan and employer engagement. This program partners with local community and business employers who provide one to one follow up support, up to date employment trends, and follow up assistance for up to 9 months. Call now to reserve a seat for ongoing sessions in Vancouver and Surrey today: * Vancouver: 8159 Main Street, Vancouver. Ph: 604-324-7733 Ext. 230 * Surrey: #205 – 12725, 80th Avenue. Ph: 604-596 7722 ext. 117 and 124 or via email: [email protected]

Richmond Night Market

From a giant inflatable birthday cake to an 80-foot-wide fun map of Canada there’s lots to experience while you’re here. Check out the “Canada 150” display from the City of Richmond. The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

(For more events, please visit the “Events” section of our website voiceonline.com)