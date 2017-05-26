(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

CFOFO Youth Talent Show

Join the 14th Annual CFOFO Youth Talent Show (YTS) on May 27, organized by youth for all youth from various communities. This event will bring you a night of talent, passion and inspiration. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. The show provides an opportunity for the youth in the community to showcase their talents. The night will entail exciting performances, a vegetarian and non-vegetarian inclusive dinner, and a presentation of scholarships and youth volunteer service awards. Items in the night include Bollywood, Hip Hop, Traditional Fijian dance numbers, motivational talks, and English and Bollywood songs performed by youth Tickets purchased prior to the show are $20 and $25 at the door. Ticket prices for children aged 12 and under are $15. If you are interested in attending the event, you can purchase tickets through any executive board member of the CFOFO, or even a youth committee member. If you have any questions, or would like to purchase tickets, please contact: * CFOFO Interim Chairperson, Kelvin Chand: (604-603-4785) * Youth Talent Show Co-Chairperson, Ashley Prasad: (604-839-9643) * Youth Talent Show Co-Chairperson, Shannon Permal: (778-709-2853).

Scotiabank MS Walk

The Scotiabank MS Walk on Sunday, May 28, occurs during MS Awareness Month in 18 different locations and offers individuals and teams the chance to celebrate hope and join the fight against multiple sclerosis (MS) while raising crucial funds for the cause. All Scotiabank MS Walk events have routes of varying lengths, including wheelchair-accessible routes. Participants will also have the opportunity to join in on start/finish line activities and team awards ceremonies as well as hear amazing speeches from people living with MS. For a complete list of events and to register, the public may visit mswalks.ca or call 1‑604‑689‑3144. To learn more about MS and the activities of the MS Society of Canada, the public may visit mssociety.ca.

South Asian Seniors: Bingo

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to come and play bingo for the sake of fun and make some new friends on Sunday, May 28, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. Bring only two dollars with you to play two games. Do not worry if you do not know how to play, members will explain the game to you. Tea and light snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

World Partnership Walk

Aga Khan Foundation Canada (AKFC): Vancouver’s World Partnership Walk on Sunday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at Lumbermen’s Arch, Stanley Park. Last year, over 40,000 Canadians—including 6,000 in Vancouver—participated in the Walk and raised $7 million. Over $100 million has been raised nationally since the Walk began in 1985. The Walk supports Aga Khan Foundation Canada’s development programs in Africa and Asia. Online: www.worldpartnershipwalk.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wpwalk

MOSAIC: Canadian Citizenship Preparation

Join us for two 3-hour sessions to help prepare for your Canadian citizenship. We will go over Canada’s history, symbols, geography, governing system, the rights and responsibilities of citizenship, and other topics that may be part of your test. If you have a copy of the book Discover Canada, please bring it with you. May 30 & 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Contact Gerardo at 604-254-9626. At Vancouver Public Library Oakridge Branch, 191–650 West 41st Avenue.

Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is calling on all eligible Canadians in Metro Vancouver to give blood for patients. While there’s a greater need for Type O blood, all donors are encouraged to book an appointment today. There are at least 3,000 appointments each and every week left waiting to be filled. In Metro Vancouver there are more than 2,000 open appointments to fill by May 29. Metro Vancouver residents can donate blood at a mobile clinic event or one of the following permanent clinic locations: * Oak Street Blood Donor Clinic, 4750 Oak Street, Vancouver * Downtown Blood Donor Clinic, #200-888 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver * Surrey Blood Donor Clinic, 15285 101 Avenue, Surrey.

Doors Open Richmond

Discover Doors Open Richmond 2017. Get behind the scenes access to 42 sites around Richmond for free. This event includes sites such as museums, national historic sites,art galleries, places of worship, art studios, local businesses, and private venues. Join us for our Opening Celebration at Richmond Cultural Centre on Friday, June 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This year’s free kickoff event features a variety of crafts, music, photo booths and live entertainment. For more information, visit www.richmond.ca/doorsopen

Community Café Addressing Bullying

Shakti Society has invited parents, teachers, social workers, organizations and individuals who have been impacted by bullying to share their thoughts. This will be an interactive forum where everyone will get the opportunity to talk about their experiences and to bring forth ideas to bring about meaningful change. On Wednesday, June 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Bollywood Banquet Hall, 8166 128th Street, Surrey. Panel of speakers: Nasima Nastoh. Founder of Hamed Nastoh’s Anti-Bullying Coalition. Founder of Stand Up, Speak Out against Bullying forum; Satie Shottha – community member, Shakti Society volunteer; Gary Lising – Former Mr. Gay Surrey, community leader; Neeti Tewari – Information Officer for BC Human Right Clinic. This forum is a free event and open to all. Childminding will be provided upon request. For additional information, contact Sonia at 604-307-8796 or email [email protected]

Free cancer workshop: Surrey / North Delta

Healthcare event in Surrey that is completely free of charge for people with a cancer diagnosis and their loved ones. We are a not-for-profit supportive cancer care organization, established 20 years ago in 1997 in Vancouver. We are approved and partially funded by the BC Ministry of Health. We support patients living with cancer and their families in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Interior. We are hosting our signature LIFE program in Surrey / North Delta on Wednesday, June 7, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Canadian Cancer Society Surrey / North Delta Office #150 10362 King George Boulevard, Surrey.

Italian Day on The Drive 2017

Location: Commercial Drive (from Venables Street to Grandview Cut). Date: Sunday, June 11. Time: 12-8 p.m. With featured attractions for the whole family, Italian Day is the perfect way to indulge and have fun on a summer afternoon. Fifth Avenue will be transformed into an Italian corner and will be a one-stop shop for visitors, offering the full Italian experience, featuring music, displays and even more food. Whitecaps and BMO Human foosball, a Car2Go lounge filled with activities for members, and displays featuring new and vintage vehicles will keep you busy in between the Italian cuisine and music. As the street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Venables St. and the Grandview cut, it is recommended that visitors walk, cycle, transit or Car2Go (there will be some dedicated parking for Car2Go members) to get to event. Bicycle Valet will also be on site. For more information, visit www.italianday.ca.

City of Bhangra Festival

June 11-17 in Vancouver and Surrey. Local music stars En Karma, Horsepowar, DJ Khanvict, US artist Beya Likhari, and EDM superstar Nucleya perform. Information and tickets: www.vibc.org , and www.facebook.com/vancouverbhangra/

Surrey Relay for Life

June 17, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre: an inspirational, non-competitive, 12-hour fundraising event to celebrate life and fight cancer. To register, go to www.relayforlife.ca/surrey. For more information, call 604-837-6837.

Sidak 2017

Sidak 2017 marks the 15th year that SikhRI is hosting the program. The program will be taking place from July 23 to August 5 at the Khalsa Centre in Miracle Valley, B.C. Sidak is a distinctive leadership development program for young adults seeking to increase their commitment towards Sikhi. This two-week intensive immersion into Sikh culture, language, values and community is held annually in the summer at the Khalsa Centre in British Columbia. This year we will be running 3 tracks: Gurbani 101: Introduction to Guru Granth Sahib / Sikhi 101: Introduction to Sikh History & Theology / Sikhi 201: Religion & Revolution. www.sikhri.org/sidak

Richmond Night Market

From a giant inflatable birthday cake to an 80-foot-wide fun map of Canada there’s lots to experience while you’re here. Check out the “Canada 150” display from the City of Richmond. The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

Surrey Art Gallery: Vaisakhi

Passionate Colours: from now until July 14. The South Asian Artists Guild has launched an exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery that embodies a zest for life and passion for colour. The artists in Passionate Colours are: Shital Anmol, Gunwant Bassi, Sanjoy Das, Vipin Kapoor, Baljit Kaur, Bindoo Matharu, Jay Panesar, Jarnail Singh, Navalpreet Rangi, Neeti Singh, Parminder Singh, and Mandeep Wirk. Surrey Art Gallery at 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey. Phone: 604-501-5566 / surrey.ca/artgallery. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. / Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / Sunday 12-5 p.m. / Closed Mondays and holidays.

