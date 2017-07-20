(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary alongside Canada’s 150th birthday in Holland Park on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. The event will offer a lineup of Canadian and international talent, including Nelly Furtado, Classified and Amrinder Gill. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Indigenous culture in an expanded Canada 150 Zone, which will showcase indigenous and Canadian art, music, dance as well as various family-friendly activities. Attendees will experience the world through food, music and culture at 44 cultural pavilions. Each pavilion will showcase its unique cultural heritage through art and food, plus with the added theme of Canada 150. Attendees will also be able to take a look back at Surrey Fusion Festival’s history since its 2007 inception. Holland Park is located at Old Yale Road and King George Boulevard in Surrey. Doors open at 11 a.m. Learn more at www.surreyfusionfestival.ca

Newton BIA: Newton Days

Throughout July and August, Newton Days will be taking over the Newton Grove on Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. Open to the community, everything will be free. Complete with a farms’ market, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks, henna, photo booth and Science World demonstrations. Newton Days is a push to create a more vibrant community within the Newton Town Centre. Dates: July 22 & August 12, 19, 26. Time: 12-4 p.m. Location: The Newton Grove, 13730 72nd Avenue, Surrey. More info: http://www.newtonbia.com/newton-days

Teen Programs at the George Mackie Library

Teens are invited to a couple of drop in programs at the George Mackie Library in July. Bring your creative side to the Saturday Pop-Up Button Making Workshop on Saturday, July 22. Drop in anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. to create images inspired by your favourite books or your own artwork, using coloured markers, pencils and collage materials and leave with some unique buttons. All supplies will be provided. Have you participated in the popular Teen Night: Pizza and Games yet? It returns on Tuesday, July 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. If you are between 12 and 19 years old, then come for a fun night of gaming and food. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

Canada Border Services Agency

CBSA informs travellers of temporary construction at the Douglas port of entry (POE) from July 19 to August 11. During this time, two lanes will be closed and may result in delays. NEXUS members: NEXUS lanes 9 and 10 will be re-directed to lanes 7 and 8. General public: Lanes 1 to 6 will be available. Travellers should plan ahead or consider re-routing to the Pacific Highway (which is just off Interstate 5), Aldergrove or Abbotsford-Huntingdon POEs to make the cross-border trip a little quicker. For wait times on the go, travellers can download CanBorder, the CBSA’s free border wait time mobile app. Travellers also can visit the CBSA website for border wait times and travel tips, or call the Border Information Service line at 1-800-461-9999.

Mahatma Gandhi Annual Student Award

The Mahatma Gandhi Annual Student Award was established at Simon Fraser University in 2007 through the generous contributions of the Institute for the Humanities at SFU, the Thakore Endowment, and the India Club. The purpose of this award is to recognize and honour those SFU students who, in the spirit of Gandhi’s work, have been active in voluntary community service in areas related to peace, justice, and human rights. For further information, contact Huyen Pham. [email protected]. Website: http://gandhijayanti.com/

South Asian Seniors: Bingo

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to come and play bingo for the sake of fun and make some new friends on Sunday, July 23, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. Bring only two dollars with you to play two games. If you do not know how to play, members will explain the game to you. Tea and snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

Sidak 2017

Sidak 2017 marks the 15th year that SikhRI is hosting the program. The program will be taking place from July 23 to August 5 at the Khalsa Centre in Miracle Valley, B.C. Sidak is a distinctive leadership development program for young adults seeking to increase their commitment towards Sikhi. This two-week intensive immersion into Sikh culture, language, values and community is held annually in the summer at the Khalsa Centre in British Columbia. This year we will be running 3 tracks: Gurbani 101: Introduction to Guru Granth Sahib / Sikhi 101: Introduction to Sikh History & Theology / Sikhi 201: Religion & Revolution. www.sikhri.org/sidak

Free Movies at Stanley Park

Fresh Air Cinema’s Evo Summer Cinema Series returning to the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadow by Second Beach in Stanley Park. Fresh Air Cinema will be running eight free shows this summer at sundown on Tuesdays in July and August: “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983) – July 25; “Beauty and the Beast Sing-A-Long” (1991) – August 1; “Jaws” (1975) – August 8; “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002) – August 15; and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) – August 22.

Free Bollywood Aerobics Classes

Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association is offering outdoor Bollywood Aerobics classes. The free classes will be held every Thursday in July from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Old Grosvenor Road School Site (13601 Grosvenor Road). Join us for a fun filled cardio workout to Bollywood music combining Indian dance moves with muscle strengthening. Konch Bakshi, a certified Bollywood Aerobics instructor, will be leading the classes. The event is open to all ages, fitness, and experience levels. No equipment is required. Please wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear such as runners or sneakers. Bring plenty of water. In the event of rain, class for that day will be cancelled.

Free Skin Cancer Screening Clinic

The Canadian Dermatology Association and Vancouver dermatologists and residents will be hosting a free public skin cancer screening clinic at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will educate individuals on the importance of early detection and prevention of all skin cancers and demonstrate how to conduct an at home self-exam.

Multifaith Action Society of BC

In recognition of the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the Multifaith Action Society of BC, in partnership with the Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara and the Naad Foundation, is co-producing an interfaith gathering on Sunday, July 23 entitled Exploring Canadian Resilience: Sharing Our Journey Through Story and Song. Participants will gather together at the Gurdwara at 4 p.m. to share in Langar (the traditional Sikh vegetarian meal) before congregating in the Guru’s Darbar at 5:30 p.m. for an uplifting, participatory evening of storytelling and music celebrating over 150 years of spiritual pluralism and cultural diversity. The program will be followed by a reception at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome. The gurdwara is located at 8115 132nd Street, Surrey. For more information, visit www.multifaithaction.org or contact Marcus Hynes, Multifaith Action Society Operations Manager, by phone at 778-988-7281 or by email at [email protected]

MOSAIC: Youth Program in Surrey

Hustling & Mustling for Youth: Join the youth crowd in welcoming Jet Sunner of Surrey RCMP and Team Izzat to SFU Surrey Campus, 13450 102nd Avenue on Friday, July 28, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Team Izzat will present about youth and sports followed up by an interactive theatre experience by Mosaic’s NuYu program. Finally, after a yummy lunch, youth will play some Bubble Ball. Through games such as Prison Break, King of the Ring, and Bubble Soccer, youth will release energy, make friends, and have fun at Holland Park. Register for free now. Volunteer hours, certificate, lunch, and prizes included. Contact: Preet at 604-324-7979.

Honda Celebration of Light

This year, the event features competing pyrotechnic teams from Japan, the U.K. and Canada on Saturday, July 29, Wednesday, August 2 and Saturday, August 5, respectively, and is set to host more than 400,000 individuals on the beaches of English Bay and Vanier Park in Vancouver.

Indians Abroad for Pluralist India (IAPI)

Indians Abroad for Pluralist India (IAPI) invites everyone to join them for a public forum on the case of Saibaba followed by a rally at the Surrey Central Library on Sunday, July 30 at 3 p.m. Delhi University Prof. GN Saibaba who is ninety percent disabled below waist continues to be persecuted by the Indian state for standing up for Dalits, tribals and religious minorities. Radical Desi invites everyone to participate in a public forum that starts at 3 p.m. in Room 405 at Surrey Central Library. The speakers will shed light on his case, while an award will be presented to a lawyer and an activist Amandeep Singh, who had drafted the petition seeking the release of Saibaba. Following this brief event, a rally will be held at 5 p.m. outside the library and next to City Hall against growing attacks on religious minorities and democratic forces in India. For more information, call Gurpreet Singh at 778-862-2454 or Parshottam Dosanjh at 604-512-8371

Surrey Libraries: Young Adult Writing Contest

Surrey Libraries’ Young Adult Writing Contest (YAWC) turns 30 this year. The contest is open to ages 12-18 and is free to enter. Cash prizes of $150, $125, $100 per category and age group are awarded. Teens can submit short stories, poems, or comics before July 31, 11:59 p.m. Winners will be acknowledged at an Awards Gala in the Fall. For contest rules, visit the libraries or https://surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/young-adult-writing-contest

George Mackie Library, Delta

Are you or do you know a newcomer to Canada? The George Mackie Library offers a number of programs or services. Punjabi / English Settlement Workers are available every second Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. (August 1, 15, 29) providing free and confidential services for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC as they adjust to their new life in Canada. * During the summer, staff is taking our Conversation Circle outside! Join Walk & Talk to practice speaking English while enjoying a walk in the open-air on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m.

Surrey Libraries: Kids’ Summer Reading Club

Parents, studies show that kids who keep reading all summer long do better when they return to school in the fall. A great way to keep kids reading during the summer months is to sign them up for the Summer Reading Club at Surrey Libraries. It’s free. This year’s theme is Walk on the Wild Side. Kids will receive a reading log to record their summer reading and can collect stickers, enter contests, win prizes, and attend great programs, all summer long. All for free. Kids who read for 49 days get awarded a special reading medal. Sign your kids up today at your local Surrey Libraries branch. www.surreylibraries.ca

MOSAIC Program

English Conversation Circles for Newcomers: Fridays, 6–8 p.m. until August 11. Contact Mona at 604-438-8214. MOSAIC Burnaby Centre for Immigrants, 5902 Kingsway.

PICS WIMI 45+ Program

PICS Society is providing an employment program called Workplace Integration for Mature Individuals (WIMI 45+), offering classes in the following: * Resume and cover letter building * Strengthen job search experience * Mentorship in pairing with local professional of your original profession * Job placement assistance and follow up support * Develop Work Action Plan and employer engagement. This program partners with local community and business employers who provide one to one follow up support, up to date employment trends, and follow up assistance for up to 9 months. Call now to reserve a seat for ongoing sessions in Vancouver and Surrey today: * Vancouver: 8159 Main Street, Vancouver. Ph: 604-324-7733 Ext. 230 * Surrey: #205 – 12725, 80th Avenue. Ph: 604-596 7722 ext. 117 and 124 or via email: [email protected]

Richmond Night Market

From a giant inflatable birthday cake to an 80-foot-wide fun map of Canada there’s lots to experience while you’re here. Check out the “Canada 150” display from the City of Richmond. The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

