Early evening break-ins to South Vancouver homes sparks warning from police

AFTER several early evening break-ins to homes in South Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department are reminding residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

Since November 7, there have been at least seven residential break-ins reported to police where homes were ransacked and personal items stolen. It appears that the suspects circle neighbourhoods looking for potential targets. They knock on the door, and when no one answers, they break in.

Unfortunately, during the most recent incident, the occupants did not answer the door, but were home when the masked suspects broke in.

“Thankfully, the suspects were not violent when they encountered the residents,” says Constable Jason Doucette. “We encourage people to make their homes appear occupied. If you don’t feel like answering the door, make some noise or turn on a light to indicate to a potential burglar that someone is at home.”

Anyone who notices suspicious vehicles or behaviour in their neighbourhood is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.