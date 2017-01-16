Ethics Commissioner launches investigation into Trudeau’s vacation at Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas

THE Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson has launched an examination into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s holidays at the Aga Khan’s privately owned island in the Bahamas.

In a letter to Conservative MP Blaine Calkins on January 13, Dawson wrote: “In your letter, you refer to a January11, 2017, story in the National Post where it was reported that Mr. Trudeau was joined on the trip by another Member of Parliament, Mr. Seamus O’Regan. Mr. O’Regan acknowledged that that he travelled from Nassau to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Aga Khan’s private helicopter. You wrote that Mr. Trudeau’s office has said that he travelled to Nassau on a Government of Canada Challenger jet but has refused to answer questions as to whether he or his family also travelled from Nassau to the Aga Khan’s private island on the private helicopter. Mr. Trudeau has since confirmed to the public that he and his family used the Aga Khan’s private helicopter. In your view, by doing so the Prime Minister may have contravened section 12 of the Conflict of Interest Act (Act).

“You also raise concerns with respect to Mr. Trudeau’s acceptance of hospitality extended to him and his family by the Aga Khan. You ask that I investigate whether Mr. Trudeau and the Aga Khan are “friends” within the meaning of paragraph 11(2)(b) of the Act in order to determine the acceptability of the gift. You also raise concerns in respect of the application of sections 6 and 21 of the Act in light of the interactions that the Aga Khan and his organization have with the Government of Canada.

“I am of the view that your request satisfies the requirements set out in subsection 44(2) of the Act. I have therefore commenced an examination under subsection 44(3) of the Act to determine whether Mr. Trudeau has contravened sections 11 and 12 of the Act in connection with his recent stay at and travel to the Aga Khan’s privately owned island. I will also examine whether Mr. Trudeau may have contravened his obligations under sections 6 and 21 of the Act.”